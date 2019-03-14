Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PKP Cargo SA    PKPP   PLPKPCR00011

PKP CARGO SA

(PKPP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PKP Cargo : Current Report No. 11/2019 of 13 March 2019 - Information on recognition of an impairment loss on assets owned by the AWT Group in the consolidated financial statements for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

Legal basis (selected in ESPI):

Article 17 Section 1 of MAR - confidential information

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company', 'PKP CARGO') hereby reports that in connection with its current work on the annual report for 2018, it has made a decision to recognize an impairment loss on assets owned by the AWT Group.

The total value of this impairment loss in the consolidated financial statements for 2018 is estimated at PLN 51.2 million (PLN 41.5 million PLN taking into account the tax effect).

The impairment loss has no impact on the value of assets in the standalone financial statements for 2018.

The impairment loss is a non-cash item and has no effect on PKP CARGO Group's liquidity position and does not affect its compliance with any financial covenants included in existing loan agreements.

The figures presented above are estimates and as such are subject to change. The final figures will be presented in the consolidated financial statements for 2018 which are scheduled for publication on 21 March 2019.

Legal basis:

Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse.

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PKP CARGO SA
2018PKP CARGO : gains access from the Baltic to the Adriatic
AQ
2018PKP CARGO SA : quaterly earnings release
2018NEWAG : Three Dragon 2 locomotives have been purchased by PKP Cargo
AQ
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. 33/2018 OF 30 OCT : 23) - Co-financing awarded for three proj..
PU
2018PKP CARGO : Pesa and IPS TABOR to develop autonomous train
AQ
2018PKP CARGO : Locomotive with autonomy
PU
2018CURRENT REPORT NO. 26/2018 OF 21 AUG : 15) - Adjustment to PKP CARGO S.A.'s and ..
PU
2018PKP CARGO : Current Report No. 22/2018 of 21 June 2018 - Significant equity stak..
PU
2018PKP CARGO SA : quaterly earnings release
2018PKP CARGO : PKN ORLEN - Changes on Unipetrol Management Board
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 5 178 M
EBIT 2018 317 M
Net income 2018 214 M
Debt 2018 1 059 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,92
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 1 881 M
Chart PKP CARGO SA
Duration : Period :
PKP Cargo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PKP CARGO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,6  PLN
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Czeslaw Warsewicz Chief Executive Officer
Krzysztof Maminski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Witold Bawor Chief Operating Officer
Leszek Borowiec Head-Finance
Wtadystaw Szczepkowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PKP CARGO SA-3.67%495
UNION PACIFIC20.69%120 598
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY16.11%64 013
CSX CORPORATION19.06%60 332
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.23%48 086
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD12.38%28 652
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.