PKP CARGO SA

(PKPP)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News

PKP Cargo : Current Report No. 30/2019 of 13 June 2019 - Recommendation on the selection of an audit firm issued by the Audit Committee of the PKP CARGO Supervisory Board to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

06/13/2019 | 09:29am EDT

Legal basis (selected in ESPI):
Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

With reference to Current Report No. 24/2019 dated 31 May 2019 on the notice on convening the Company's Ordinary Shareholder Meeting ('OSM'), the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company') hereby reports that today the Audit Committee of the PKP CARGO Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to issue a recommendation on the selection of an audit firm.

The recommendation will be presented to the OSM in reference to item 19 of the agenda of the PKP CARGO S.A. OSM convened for 26 June 2019: 'Adopt a resolution to select an audit firm'.
The said recommendation forms an attachment to this report.

Detailed legal basis:
§ 19 Section 1 Item 2) of the Regulation issued by the Minister of Finance on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:28:03 UTC
