PKP Cargo : Current Report No. 43/2019 of 28 August 2019 - Purchase of shares by a manager - notification correction

Legal basis (selected in ESPI):

Article 19 Section 3 of MAR - Information on managers' transactions

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company', 'PKP CARGO') hereby reports that on 28 August 2019, the Company received a notification correction on the purchase of the Company's shares by Mr. Czesław Warsewicz, President of the PKP Cargo S.A. Management Board on 23 August 2019.

The notification correction is attached to this report.

