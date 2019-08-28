Log in
PKP Cargo : Current Report No. 43/2019 of 28 August 2019 - Purchase of shares by a manager - notification correction

08/28/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

Legal basis (selected in ESPI):

Article 19 Section 3 of MAR - Information on managers' transactions

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company', 'PKP CARGO') hereby reports that on 28 August 2019, the Company received a notification correction on the purchase of the Company's shares by Mr. Czesław Warsewicz, President of the PKP Cargo S.A. Management Board on 23 August 2019.

The notification correction is attached to this report.

Legal basis:

Article 19 Section 3 of MAR - Information on managers' transactions

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:10:07 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 5 298 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 216 M
Debt 2019 1 533 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 5,40x
P/E ratio 2020 5,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 1 167 M
Chart PKP CARGO SA
Duration : Period :
PKP Cargo SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PKP CARGO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,96  PLN
Last Close Price 26,05  PLN
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Czeslaw Warsewicz Chief Executive Officer
Krzysztof Maminski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Witold Bawor Chief Operating Officer
Leszek Borowiec Head-Finance
Wtadystaw Szczepkowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PKP CARGO SA-39.33%300
UNION PACIFIC15.11%110 942
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.52%65 303
CSX CORPORATION3.67%51 411
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION13.65%44 766
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD28.28%32 802
