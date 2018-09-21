Log in
PKP CARGO SA (PKPP)
PKP Cargo : Locomotive with autonomy

09/21/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

PKP CARGO S.A. will cooperate with Pesa Bydgoszcz S.A. and Institute of Rail Vehicles 'TABOR' in Poznań in research and development works on the construction of a dual-system autonomous locomotive.
The agreement on this matter was signed today in Berlin during InnoTrans by the president of PKP CARGO S.A. Czesław Warsewicz, head of Pesa Bydgoszcz S.A. Krzysztof Sędzikowski and the director of IPS 'TABOR' Maciej Andrzejewski. It anticipates that PKP CARGO and Pesa will develop technical assumptions and configuration of the designed locomotive, which will be verified by scientists from IPS 'TABOR'. The second stage will consist in design and research works, followed by the construction of a dual-system, electricity and diesel autonomous locomotive by Pesa. The first vehicle will be tested by PKP CARGO, thanks to which under normal track operation conditions it will be possible to verify the functioning of the locomotive, as well as implement corrections and improvements in its construction.
Czesław Warsewicz, president of PKP CARGO S.A. points out that two-system locomotives are universal, as they allow performing both shunting and lining operations without changing the vehicle. - We are optimistic about the joint research and development on new locomotives, we hope that they will result in construction of innovative vehicles that will increase the efficiency of our work - emphasizes Czesław Warsewicz. - New locomotives will be more efficient and will help to reduce costs, which is important under the circumstances of rising fuel and energy prices - adds the head of PKP CARGO S.A.
- This contract is an example of our good cooperation with PKP CARGO. It is important to us and shows that we not only restructure the company, but also think about innovation - says Krzysztof Sędzikowski, president of Pesa Bydgoszcz.
The project of an electric-diesel autonomous locomotive, which is based on the Gama family locomotive platform, received a positive evaluation and recommendation for funding under the Innotabor program announced by the National Center for Research and Development. The autonomous locomotive - after completing all tests and obtaining the required permits - is to be commissioned in four years.
The vehicle is to achieve the level of GoA3 automation. In practice this will mean that the locomotive will not require control of the route by the driver, as the safety will be ensured by an autonomous steering system controlled by artificial intelligence (AI). It will be composed of a system of sensors, cameras, gyroscopes and the like devices. But the driver will be present in the cabin, primarily to take over the control of the locomotive in the event of unusual situations.

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:48:07 UTC
