Elev8 Brands, Inc.'s Hemp Coffees and Teas Surpass 93% Growth In Brick and Mortar Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces over 93% growth in brick and mortar sales with its hemp coffees and teas as well as new distribution partnerships with OneLove Distributing, LLC, Legacy Distribution, and Sunshine State Distributing.



Elev8 Hemp is reporting that its new ready-to drink beverages have brought in over $64,000 in revenue in the first 45 days. This incredible growth will only be enhanced by a new Groupon offer, which launched on Monday, July 22, 2019. Groupon is a popular platform for online retailers that offer limited-time discounts to users, resulting in not only increased revenue but also brand recognition and availability outside of brick and mortar locations.



The Company’s unprecedented growth means greater earning potential for Elev8 Hemp’s entire line of products, including its newest product Pumpkin Spiced Hemp Coffee that will be launching in August. Poised to sell big during the upcoming fall and winter seasons, the Pumpkin Spiced Hemp Coffee is just the newest flavor in a full line of flavored coffees from Elev8 Hemp.



Elev8 Hemp is proud to call central Florida home and even prouder to be signing contracts with local, homegrown distribution companies that share similar values. Sunshine State Distributing has headquarters in Orlando, Florida and prides itself on bringing new, burgeoning craft beer, spirits, and CBD brands to the greater Orlando area through a combination of education, individualized promotions, and innovation.



“We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Elev8 Hemp’s brands in Central Florida. The signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law, and the legalization of hemp products in Florida, is an enormous step forward for the hemp industry,” said Chris Larue, President and founder of Sunshine State Distributing. “It’s gaining momentum in the health and wellness world, and we’re positioning ourselves to be at the forefront of the CBD movement in the state. With Elev8 being a Central FL-based brand, this falls in line with our vision of partnering with the best local brands in Florida.”



Sunshine State Distributing delivers to retailers in Central Florida. Their accounts reach out along the Interstate-4 corridor connecting coast to coast from Daytona Beach to Tampa, running straight through Orlando.



“This is a great addition for Elev8 Hemp. Sunshine State has the ability to help us expand quickly as they have a strong, established network here in Central Florida,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp, Inc. “We have an additional distributor here in FL that we connected with Sunshine State to order directly through them. This is helping streamline our process and create a strong working relationship.”



Elev8 Hemp has also entered into distribution partnerships with OneLove Distributing—serving Oklahoma, notably Oklahoma City and Tulsa—and the Indiana-based Legacy Distribution. Legacy’s purview includes populous cities like Indianapolis, La Porte, Gary, and Carbondale. These three new distributors brings Elev8 Hemp to a total of 16 distributors through 12 states.



Medico concluded, “Pumpkin Spiced hemp coffee is my new favorite coffee. The flavor profile is absolutely perfect. In addition to this new flavor, we will soon be announcing our new flavors of CBD-Infused Iced Tea as well as our updated formula for our CBD-Infused Iced Coffee. We have spent time redesigning the CBD Tea label to more closely reflect our brand. We are in the process of updating our logo as well. Once these are finalized, we will immediately send to production and announce our new flavors. We are very excited for this release.”



Any parties interested in sampling Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea or ordering the new Pumpkin Spiced Hemp Coffee can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website.



Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



