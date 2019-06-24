Elev8 Hemp Continues To Expand Distribution

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages as well as an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is thrilled to announce a new contract with Trident Distribution and reports increased year-over-year sales.

Elev8 Hemp has been trailblazing the ready-to-drink CBD-infused beverage market with their canned iced coffee and lemon flavored bottled iced teas. As a result of these extraordinary products and nonstop sales efforts, Elev8 Hemp has recently inked an incredible deal with Trident Distributors.



Darrell Wordelmann, co-owner of Trident Distributors, said, “We at Trident Distributors, LLC are very particular on the items we bring in, especially being a boutique-style business. Literally from the first sip of the Lemon Iced Tea we knew this was going to be a drink that will hit the shelves fast. Trident is excited to be working with Elev8 and their future endeavors as we respect the vision they have for their company to expand and grow to the next level.”



Elev8 Hemp, LLC. is reporting a tremendous 430% growth for combined revenues of Elev8 Hemp and Zoe CBD for May 2019 compared to May of 2018. Currently, June is on track to surpass May’s sales, continuing the Company’s upward trajectory.



“We’re ecstatic to see this kind of immense growth over the past year,” said Ryan Medico, CEO of Elev8 Hemp, Inc. “The high demand for our products coupled with the aggressive efforts of our sales team have given the kinds of results we were hoping for a year ago. Partnering with Trident Distributors is the next step in our endeavor to get our products in as many customers’ hands as possible. We hope that this partnership will aid brand awareness while simultaneously increasing our profits over the next year.”



Those interested in trying Elev8’s CBD-Infused ready-to-drink coffee and tea along with many other CBD-infused products can order on Elev8 Hemp’s website while those interested in understanding the benefits of hemp and CBD products can learn more here.



About Elev8 Hemp, Inc.

Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.



Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.



www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

