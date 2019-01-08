Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings : Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA)
and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP)
announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings
after market close on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 and will hold a joint
webcast on the same day as follows:
What: Fourth-quarter and Full-Year 2018 earnings webcast
When: Tuesday, February 5, 2018 5:00 p.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: www.plainsallamerican.com
or https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226801&tp_key=b7b2e5a458
How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses
above
Specific items to be addressed in this call include:
1. PAA's fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 performance;
2. Financial and operating guidance for the full year of 2019;
3. Capitalization and liquidity; and
4. PAA and PAGP’s outlook for the future.
The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will
be posted prior to the call at www.plainsallamerican.com
under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to:
Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly
Earnings).
An audio replay in MP3 format will be available on the website after the
call. A transcript will also be available after the call at the above
referenced website.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited
partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and
provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL"),
and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline
transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude
oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major
market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles
more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its
Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More
information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.
PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic
controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited
partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and
logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston,
Texas.
