PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA)
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings : Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings

01/08/2019

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings after market close on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:

What: Fourth-quarter and Full-Year 2018 earnings webcast

When: Tuesday, February 5, 2018 5:00 p.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: www.plainsallamerican.com or https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226801&tp_key=b7b2e5a458

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items to be addressed in this call include:

1. PAA's fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 performance;

2. Financial and operating guidance for the full year of 2019;

3. Capitalization and liquidity; and

4. PAA and PAGP’s outlook for the future.

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plainsallamerican.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay in MP3 format will be available on the website after the call. A transcript will also be available after the call at the above referenced website.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.


