Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings : Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2019 Earnings

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA)
and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP)
announced they will release first-quarter 2019 earnings after market
close on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and will hold a joint webcast on the same
day as follows:
What: First-quarter 2019 earnings webcast
When: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 5:00 p.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: www.plainsallamerican.com
or https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1237216&tp_key=17fd1f999f
How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses
above
Specific items to be addressed in this call include:
1. PAA's first-quarter 2019 performance;
2. Financial and operating guidance for the full year of 2019;
3. Capitalization and liquidity; and
4. PAA and PAGP’s outlook for the future.
The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will
be posted prior to the call at www.plainsallamerican.com
under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to:
Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly
Earnings).
An audio replay will be available on the website after the call.
Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 1Q19 Earnings
Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced
website.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited
partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and
provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL"),
and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline
transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude
oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major
market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles
more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its
Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More
information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.
PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic
controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited
partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and
logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston,
Texas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005800/en/