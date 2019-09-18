Log in
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings :, L.P. Announce Pricing of Concurrent Secondary Public Offerings

09/18/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) today announced the pricing of concurrent secondary public offerings (the “Offerings”) by Oxy Holding Company (Pipeline), Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, of 14,977,890 common units of PAA at a price to the public of $21.46 per unit and 15,000,000 Class A shares of PAGP at a price to the public of $22.05 per share. The gross proceeds from the sale of the PAA common units and PAGP Class A shares by the selling securityholder are expected to be approximately $321.4 million and $330.8 million, respectively. PAA and PAGP will not receive any proceeds from the Offerings.

Barclays is acting as the sole underwriter of the Offerings.

The common units and Class A shares will be offered and sold pursuant to effective registration statements on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and only by means of the prospectus supplements and accompanying base prospectuses. When available, copies of the prospectus supplements and accompanying base prospectuses relating to the Offerings may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, E-mail: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.


© Business Wire 2019
PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP13.78%3 819
ENBRIDGE INC10.12%71 298
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.89%63 459
TC ENERGY CORP37.23%47 075
KINDER MORGAN INC34.85%46 951
MPLX LP-3.10%31 507
