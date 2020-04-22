Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Plaisio Computers S.A.    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaisio Computers S A : ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT

The Board of Directors of PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A. (hereafter 'the Company') announces, its intention to commence the implementation of the decision of the annual Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders of the 23rd May 2019 and of the decision of the Board of Directors on 21st April 2020 regarding the approval of the Share Buyback Programme. By the aforementioned decision, approval was given, according to the provisions of article 49 of the c.l. 4548/2018, as it is in force, for the purchase by the upper limit of 2.207.567 shares, with purchase price 2,50 Euro (lowest limit) and with 7,00 Euro (the upper limit), with expiring date May 23rd 2021.

The purchases of own shares will be conducted pursuant to the regulatory framework.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
03:08aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement concerning share buy back programme
PU
02/27PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Notification of the renewal of the appointment of MARKET..
PU
02/27PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement of the renewal of the appointment of Market..
PU
01/08PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE LAW 3556/2007 - Purchase of Shares
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE LAW 3556/2007 - Purchase of Shares
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE LAW 3556/2007 - Purchase of Shares
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement for the deadline for collection of share di..
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE LAW 3556/2007 - Purchase of Shares
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Παρουσία&s..
PU
2019PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement of the Presidential Decree 82/1996
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 62,5 M
Chart PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plaisio Computers S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,20  €
Last Close Price 2,83  €
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
George Charilaos Liaskas Non-Executive Director
Antiopi-Anna Anastasopoulou-Mavrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.-18.44%68
BEST BUY CO., INC-22.78%17 459
JB HI-FI LIMITED-3.19%2 315
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.37%2 227
AARON'S, INC.-56.73%1 572
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.36%1 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group