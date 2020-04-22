Plaisio Computers S A : ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAMME

The Board of Directors of PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A. (hereafter 'the Company') announces, its intention to commence the implementation of the decision of the annual Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders of the 23rd May 2019 and of the decision of the Board of Directors on 21st April 2020 regarding the approval of the Share Buyback Programme. By the aforementioned decision, approval was given, according to the provisions of article 49 of the c.l. 4548/2018, as it is in force, for the purchase by the upper limit of 2.207.567 shares, with purchase price 2,50 Euro (lowest limit) and with 7,00 Euro (the upper limit), with expiring date May 23rd 2021.

The purchases of own shares will be conducted pursuant to the regulatory framework.