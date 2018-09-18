Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Plaisio Computers S.A.    PLAIS   GRS320313000

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A. (PLAIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement for the completion of the partial tax audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 08:58am CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

The company Plaisio Computers S.A. announces to the investors, according to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the ATHEX Rulebook and according to the article 17 par.1 of c.l. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014, that the partial tax audit was completed after its execution according to c.l. 4172/2013 of the timely submitted statement of tax income of the tax year 2015 for the refund of the credit amount which was came up from the statement's clearance. The partial tax audit, after the audit of the submitted documents and concluded to the return of the applied amount of 592 th. €, which was the result of the tax income statement for the tax year 2015. Consequently, there is not any effect to the financial results of the Company from the aforementioned tax audit.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 06:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
08:58aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement for the completion of the partial tax audit
PU
05/29PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Press Release of General Assembly
PU
05/23PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Dividend Payment for the year 2017
PU
04/25PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Presentation to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management A..
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Deadline for collection of share dividend 2011
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Press Release Half Year 2017 Results
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Replace of Substitute Auditor
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement according to article 9 par. 5 of c.l. 3556/..
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement concerning share buy back programme
PU
2017PLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Decisions of the annual Ordinary General Assembly
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 36,0 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 88,3 M
Chart PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plaisio Computers S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,30 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
George Charilaos Liaskas Non-Executive Director
Antiopi-Anna Anastasopoulou-Mavrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.-3.85%103
BEST BUY COMPANY14.49%21 523
AARON'S, INC.29.06%3 613
TECH DATA CORP-23.75%2 865
CECONOMY-46.59%2 779
DIXONS CARPHONE-18.54%2 452
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.