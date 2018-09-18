Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement for the completion of the partial tax audit

ANNOUNCEMENT

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

The company Plaisio Computers S.A. announces to the investors, according to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the ATHEX Rulebook and according to the article 17 par.1 of c.l. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014, that the partial tax audit was completed after its execution according to c.l. 4172/2013 of the timely submitted statement of tax income of the tax year 2015 for the refund of the credit amount which was came up from the statement's clearance. The partial tax audit, after the audit of the submitted documents and concluded to the return of the applied amount of 592 th. €, which was the result of the tax income statement for the tax year 2015. Consequently, there is not any effect to the financial results of the Company from the aforementioned tax audit.