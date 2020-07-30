Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement of Issuance of a Common Bond Loan

The Management of the company PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A., as a result of the decision taken by the Board of Directors, announces that on 29th of July 2020, signed a contract, for issuing a Common Bond Loan via private placement, according to the c.l. 4548/2018 and the c.l. 3156/2003, as they are in force today, of nominal value of 6.000.000,00 Euros, with a duration of five (5) years. The Bond holder is National Bank of Greece.

The empowered for the bank payments and the representative of the Bond holders was appointed the National Bank of Greece. The aim of the common Bond Loan, which bears no lien, is to meet the needs for working capital.