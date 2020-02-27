Log in
Plaisio Computers S A : Announcement of the renewal of the appointment of Market Maker

02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST

The listed on the Athens Stock Exchange company 'PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.'(hereafter 'the Issuer'), informs the investing public, that the duration of the market making agreement signed on the 16thof February 2015 with Eurobank Equities S.A. is extended for one (1) more year and particularly by the 1stof March2021.

It is noted, based on the aforementioned contract and according to the terms and conditions of the agreement, Eurobank Equities S.A., with its capacity as market maker of the shares of the Issuer and for the improvement of the Issuer' s liquidity, will transmit to the Trading System of the Athens Stock Exchange market making orders (i.e. simultaneous buy and sell orders) for its own account on the Issuer' s shares, in accordance with those rules specifically defined by law and the Issuer will pay the agreed fee to Eurobank Equities S.A. for the aforementioned service.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:40 UTC
