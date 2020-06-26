Plaisio Computers S A : Dividend Payment for the year 2019

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT

DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE YEAR 2019

The Company "PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A." announces, based on articles 4.1.3.4 of the ATHEX Rulebook and the decision of its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, of June 25th 2020, the dividend for the year 2019 approved and comes up to 441.513,30 euro, i.e. comes up to 0,02 euro per share (gross amount), from which amount the relevant tax on dividends 5% is withheld and thus the total payable amount of dividend per share will come up to 0,019 euro, based on article 40 par. 1 and article 64 par. 1 of the law 4172/2013 as it is in force after its amendment from the l. 4646/2019.

Thursday, 2nd July 2020 was determined as ex-dividend date. It is clarified that based on the Rulebook of ATHEX, the Company actions are conducted based on the rule of "record date" and, consequently, eligible for the dividend will be the stockholders that are registered on Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) of the relevant date (record date).

As a result, eligible for the dividend of the aforementioned dividend are the stockholders that are registered on DSS on the record date, i.e. on Friday May 3rd 2020.

The payment of the dividend will begin on Thursday 9th of July 2020 and will take place through the payment bank "Eurobank S.A.", as follows:

1. Through the operators of the Greek Dematerialized Securities System (DSS/SAT) for those shareholders who have empowered for the dividend collection their operators according to paragraph 4.1.3.4 of the ATHEX Rulebook and paragraph 39 of the SAT Rules.

2. Through the branch network of the payment bank "Eurobank S.A." in Greece for the Shareholders who have requested an exemption from their DSS/SAT Operator and those whose operator is CSD.

3. Through a payment to the International Bank Account Number (IBAN), declared by the investor, in accordance with Article 13 of the Rules of Operation of DSS and decision number 6 of the BoD of the ATHEXCSD, as applicable, for investors who do not wish to receive the

amounts through their Operators. This is only applicable to investors that indicated an IBAN of the paying bank "Eurobank S.A.".

The collection of the dividend for the above mentioned case 2 is realized with the disclosure of the DSS/SAT (Securities Account Number of the Investor) and proof of official identification or with a legally designated representative in any branch of the payment bank.

For more information the Stockholders are kindly requested to communicate with the Investors Relations Department, tel. 210-55.87.323.

Furthermore, contact details of the paying bank are as follows: Eurobank, Domestic Markets Custody Operations, Corporate Actions Department, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etaireias, 14234 N. Ionia, tel. +30 210-35.22.085, +30 210-35.22.284.

The dividends that are not collected by December 31st 2025 are written off (article 250 case 15), in favor of the Greek State according to article 1 of c.l. 1195/1942.