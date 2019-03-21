Plaisio Computers S A : Financial Calendar for 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

CORPORATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

The Company PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles 4.1.2 (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces its Corporate Financial Calendar of 2019:

•Date of announcement and release of the Annual Financial Results (for the Company and the Group) of the financial year 2018 (01.01.2018-31.12.2018), which conducted based on the IFRS/IAS: Friday, 22 March 2019

•Date of Annual Presentation and Briefing to Institutional Investors and Analysts concerning the Annual Financial Results of 2018: Wednesday, 03 April 2019

•Date of the Annual General Assembly of Shareholders: Thursday, 23 May 2019

•Ex-dividend Date for financial year 2018: Thursday, 30 May 2019

•Shareholders entitled to dividend for 2018: Friday, 31 May 2019 (record date)

•The dividend payment will start on: Thursday, 6 June 2019

Details will be provided with a later announcement of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates, announcing on time those changes to the investing public, according to the Rulebook of the Athens Stock Exchange.