PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

(PLAIS)
Plaisio Computers S A : Financial Calendar for 2019

03/21/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

CORPORATE FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2019

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

The Company PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A., in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles 4.1.2 (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Stock Exchange Rulebook, announces its Corporate Financial Calendar of 2019:

Date of announcement and release of the Annual Financial Results (for the Company and the Group) of the financial year 2018 (01.01.2018-31.12.2018), which conducted based on the IFRS/IAS: Friday, 22 March 2019

Date of Annual Presentation and Briefing to Institutional Investors and Analysts concerning the Annual Financial Results of 2018: Wednesday, 03 April 2019

Date of the Annual General Assembly of Shareholders: Thursday, 23 May 2019

Ex-dividend Date for financial year 2018: Thursday, 30 May 2019

Shareholders entitled to dividend for 2018: Friday, 31 May 2019 (record date)

The dividend payment will start on: Thursday, 6 June 2019

Details will be provided with a later announcement of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates, announcing on time those changes to the investing public, according to the Rulebook of the Athens Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:04:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 311 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 30,5 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 94,3 M
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
George Charilaos Liaskas Non-Executive Director
Antiopi-Anna Anastasopoulou-Mavrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.12.96%108
BEST BUY COMPANY30.49%18 598
TECH DATA CORP26.83%3 872
AARON'S, INC.20.90%3 417
DIXONS CARPHONE19.57%2 202
BIC CAMERA INC.-9.90%2 077
