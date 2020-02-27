Athens, 27.02.2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

Notification of the renewal of the appointment of MARKET MAKER

The listed on the Athens Stock Exchange company "PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A." (hereafter "the Issuer"), informs the investing public, that the duration of the market making agreement signed on the 16th of February 2015 with Eurobank Equities S.A. is extended for one (1) more year and particularly by the 1st of March 2021.

It is noted, based on the aforementioned contract and according to the terms and conditions of the agreement, Eurobank Equities S.A., with its capacity as market maker of the shares of the Issuer and for the improvement of the Issuer's liquidity, will transmit to the Trading System of the Athens Stock Exchange market making orders (i.e. simultaneous buy and sell orders) for its own account on the Issuer's shares, in accordance with those rules specifically defined by law and the Issuer will pay the agreed fee to Eurobank Equities S.A. for the aforementioned service.