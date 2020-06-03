Plaisio Computers S A : Press Release Annual Presentation to the Hellenic Fund & Asset Management Association 2019

3rd June, 2020

PRESENTATION TO THE HELLENIC FUND & ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.

Today PLAISIO Group presented the financial results of 2019, during the annual presentation to the Hellenic Fund

Asset Management Association. Group sales came up to € 317 m. from € 308 m. in 2018, improved by 3% . Earnings before taxes came up to € 3 m. , while adjusted E.B.T (excluding the effect of IFRS 16) reached € 4 m. .

2019 was a year of significant changes and investments of € 10 m .. Konstantinos Gerardos, Vice President and CEO of Plaisio highlighted the milestones of 2019:

The product range of Plaisio was enriched with domestic appliances that have now become synonymous with technology. An investment of € 8 m. was made in a new Logistics Center of 10.000 sq.m., which enabled us to warehouse and distribute massive bulky devices like those of domestic appliances. In June, we opened the new superstore in Petrou Ralli of total space of 3,000 sq.m.. Renovation of stores and adoption of the new corporate identity to four more stores to welcome the new product category and adoption of the new corporate identity in the store in "The Mall". We launched a state-of-the-arte-business platform that now allows us to welcome an extremely high number of visitors without delays and with increased personalization capabilities



George Gerardos, President and CEO of Plaisio, after the presentation of the financial results, referred to the period when the stores remained closed due to the measures for the limitation of the expansion of the pandemic. He pointed out that we delivered 330.0000 orders, intact, in two to three days on average! In those moments, our call center with 220 specialized partners, the well-equipped storage spaces in our warehouses in Magoula, an investment of € 30 m., and in Mandra, an investment of € 8 m., and finally, but certainly no less important, the distribution network of 90 trucks had to be activated to the maximum extent!