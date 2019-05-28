Log in
Plaisio Computers S A : Press Release of General Assembly

0
05/28/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

GENERAL ASSEMBLY 23.05.2019

The Annual Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders of the company 'Plaisio' took place on 23.05.2019, in its headquarters in Magoula, Attika. This Assembly was the most crowed years.

The turnover of the Group increased by 8% in 2018and came up to 309 m. €, while EBITDA came up to 9,5 m. €. The dividend payment remained at 0,07 € per share as it was in 2017.

In 2019, Plaisio marks not only its 50th year of history from its establishment but also its 20th-year of history in the Athens Stock Exchange.The President and CEO of the Company, Mr. George Gerardos commended his speech with those two festive points and then he shared the 50-years history of Plaisio with the stakeholders attended the General Assembly.

The Vice President and CEO Mr. Kostas Gerardos, described the actions that took place in 2018. More specifically, he mentioned the redefinition of the store identity with the opening of the two new stores in Chania and in Agia Paraskevi. Mr. Costas Gerardos, also, mentioned the impressive results of the Black Friday (+50% increase) and the beginning of the School year (+30%) commercial period. Ultimately, he referred to the 57.000 hours of education offered to the employees of Plaisio and to the 54 employees who were promoted in 2018.

Regarding 2019, Mr. Kostas Gerardos shared the plans of Plaisio. More specifically, he said that Plaisio will invest 10 m.€ in addition to 7,5 m. € invested in 2018.The Vice-President & CEO, also, presented the core strategy for 2019. Plaisio began its strategy by launching a new payment method 'Month per Month' which offers the opportunity to the customers for payment with installments without a credit card. Τhe customization of the MALL store in the new store identity and the implementation of the new technology platform in plaisio.gr, aiming to the upgrading of the e-shop and the conduction of a personalized digital marketing are part of the development plan.The highlight of the strategy was the announcement that Plaisio will start trading household electric appliances.

There was a special reference in the awards that the Company achieved and standing out the 'Best Workplaces 2019', the distinction for 'Operational/Business Improvement' at the Growth Awards and the award of 'Emblematic Personality' that Mr. George Gerardos was awarded with.

Disclaimer

Plaisio Computers SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 19:58:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 335 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 31,1 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 92,5 M
Chart PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plaisio Computers S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Georgios Gerardos Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georgiou K. Gerardos Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Aikaterini D. Vasilaki Chief Financial Officer
George Charilaos Liaskas Non-Executive Director
Antiopi-Anna Anastasopoulou-Mavrou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAISIO COMPUTERS S.A.10.85%103
BEST BUY COMPANY24.51%17 666
AARON'S, INC.29.46%3 684
TECH DATA CORP14.20%3 448
JB HI-FI LIMITED26.11%2 223
CECONOMY61.09%2 037
