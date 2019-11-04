PLANET FITNESS INVITES VETERANS AND ACTIVE MILITARY PERSONNEL TO

'WORK OUT AND RELAX' FOR FREE FROM NOV. 8 - 15, 2019

HAMPTON, N.H. (November 4, 2019) - Veterans Day , Planet Fitness , Inc. In honor of, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, invites all veterans and active military personnel to work out for free at any of Planet Fitness' more than 1,800 clubs throughout the United States from Nov. 8 - 15, 2019.*

In addition to full access to club services such as free small group fitness training taught anytime by [email protected] certified trainers, veterans and active military personnel are invited to bring a workout buddy with them at no additional charge and relax after they work out with free HydroMassage and chair massages. HydroMassage provides a convenient way to enjoy the relaxing benefits of a massage, typically enjoyed either pre-workout to loosen tight muscles or post-workout as a cool-down. Travelling jets move up and down the body with wave-like streams of heated water, allowing users to select the exact points where they would like to concentrate the massage, select the desired massage pressure, adjust the speed and even hold the massage in any given area.

'We're grateful for the countless sacrifices those in the armed forces have made and continue to make on behalf of our country, and we look forward to welcoming our nation's heroes into Planet Fitness as a small token of our appreciation for their service,' said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of National Marketing at Planet Fitness.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit PlanetFitness.com/VeteransDay.

*Any proof of military service is accepted, along with a photo ID.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women .

