Planet Fitness : Recognized for Customer Service and Growth

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, has been recognized for excellence in customer service and growth. For the second consecutive year, Planet Fitness has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Companies for Customer Service," ranking number 2 in the Fitness Centers Category. The Company has also been named to the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+® list, ranking number 49 overall, up 10 spots from last year's ranking at 59. The Company also ranked number 6 in both the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest Growers by Units and Top 10 Fastest Growers by Sales.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized for both our excellence in customer service and for our remarkable growth," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer. "These rankings are a testament to our entire system's commitment to our mission of providing affordable, judgement free fitness to as many people as possible. Our sophisticated and dedicated franchisees continue to reinvest in the brand and expand our footprint, all while fostering a welcoming and non-intimidating environment for our more than 14 million members."

Newsweek selected "America's Best Companies for Customer Service" based on an independent survey from more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family; they were also asked to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communications, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. The results provided information about brick & mortar as well as online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences. The final list recognizes the top three brands in each category.

The Franchise Times Top 200+® analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The Franchise Times Top 200+® is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. The 200 largest U.S.-based franchisors grew their combined annual sales by more than $26.9 billion or 4.2 percent last year, to $671.3 billion, with most categories seeing across-the-board gains well above the previous year, according to the newly released Franchise Times Top 200+®.

A leader in the fitness industry and franchising, Planet Fitness was recently named to Fortune magazine's 2019 '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' list, ranking 58 among the world's top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns. The Company was ranked sixth on Forbes 2019 list of 'America's Best Franchises' which ranks brands on health and appeal. Additionally, Planet Fitness also placed ninth on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Fastest Growing Franchises' list which measures companies' ability to scale fast and take their franchisees to the next level, and seventh on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Franchise 500' list.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

