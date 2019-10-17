Planet Fitness : Recognized for Customer Service and Growth More

friends or family; they were also asked to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communications, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. The results provided information about brick & mortar as well as online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences. The nal list recognizes the top three brands in each category.
The Franchise Times Top 200+® analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four di erent measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The Franchise Times Top 200+® is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. The 200 largest U.S.-based franchisors grew their combined annual sales by more than $26.9 billion or 4.2 percent last year, to $671.3 billion, with most categories seeing across-the-board gains well above the previous year, according to the newly released Franchise Times Top 200+®.
A leader in the tness industry and franchising, Planet Fitness was recently named to Fortune magazine's 2019 '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' list, ranking 58 among the world's top three-year performers in revenues, pro ts, and stock returns. The Company was ranked sixth on Forbes 2019 list of 'America's Best Franchises' which ranks brands on health and appeal. Additionally, Planet Fitness also placed ninth on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Fastest Growing Franchises' list which measures companies' ability to scale fast and take their franchisees to the next level, and seventh on Entrepreneur's 2019 'Franchise 500' list.
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of tness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had
more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high- quality tness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
