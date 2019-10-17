Planet Fitness : Recognized for Customer Service and Growth More

NEWS RELEASE

Planet Fitness Recognized for Customer Service and Growth

Ranked #2 For Fitness Centers In Newsweek's List of America's Best Companies for Customer Service Ranked #49 Overall on Franchise Times 2019 Top 200+

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) one of the largest and fastest- growing franchisors and operators of Utness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, has been recognized for excellence in customer service and growth. For the second consecutive year, Planet Fitness has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Companies for Customer Service," ranking number 2 in the Fitness Centers Category. The Company has also been named to the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+® list, ranking number 49 overall, up 10 spots from last year's ranking at 59. The Company also ranked number 6 in both the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest Growers by Units and Top 10 Fastest Growers by Sales.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized for both our excellence in customer service and for our remarkable growth," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive O cer. "These rankings are a testament to our entire system's commitment to our mission of providing a ordable, judgement free Xtness to as many people as possible. Our sophisticated and dedicated franchisees continue to reinvest in the brand and expand our footprint, all while fostering a welcoming and non-intimidating environment for our more than 14 million members."

Newsweek selected "America's Best Companies for Customer Service" based on an independent survey from more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to