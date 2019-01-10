Planet Fitness : to Present at the 2019 ICR Conference

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced today that the Company will participate in the 2019 ICR Conference, held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://investor.planetfitness.com.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2018, Planet Fitness had more than 12.2 million members and 1,646 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

