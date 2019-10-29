Log in
PLANET HEALTH CORP.    PHL.H

PLANET HEALTH CORP.

(PHL.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/18 02:28:55 pm
0.3 CAD   -45.45%
01:40pPlanet Health Corp. Corporate Update and Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
NE
Planet Health Corp. Corporate Update and Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

10/29/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Mr. Ron Francisco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Health Corp. (TSXV: PHL.H) (the "Corporation"), announces it has received $50,000 from a related party director as an unsecured loan, bearing no interest and without stated terms of repayment. After giving effect to this and previous advances, the Corporation is indebted to the related party for an aggregate of $588,278.

Mr. Ron Francisco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, reports that in accordance with regulatory requirements, Horizon Distributors Ltd. ("Horizon"), a company which is majority owned and controlled by Mr. Francisco, has acquired 257,200 common shares of the Corporation from time to time and representing 7.42% of the outstanding common shares, being 3,466,479. Prior to the purchases, Horizon owned and controlled 1,620,600 common shares and now holds 1,877,800 common shares, which represents 54.17% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation. Jointly, Horizon and another private holding company owned and controlled by Mr. Francisco, owns 2,981,470 common shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 86% of the outstanding common shares.

The securities acquired by Horizon are held for investment purposes. In the future, Horizon may increase or decrease its respective ownership of securities of the Corporation from time to time depending upon the business and future market conditions.

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to Regulation 62-103 may be obtained on SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

Planet Health Corp.
Ron Francisco, President & CEO
Suite 1150, 707 - 7 Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6
Phone: (403) 237-0018

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49230


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald J. Francisco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yvan Boutin Chief Financial Officer
David D. Heighington Independent Director
Rick Payant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANET HEALTH CORP.0.00%1
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)27.62%38 699
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.52%35 342
HAL TRUST4.51%12 622
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 276
KINNEVIK23.49%7 659
