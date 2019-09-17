Log in
PLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD

(0613)
Planetree International Development : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

09/17/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

梧 桐 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00613)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of Planetree International Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, has changed its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda to:

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Planetree International Development Limited

Cheung Ka Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Lam Hiu Lo

Mr. Chan Sze Hung

Mr. Liang Kang

Mr. Ha Kee Choy, Eugene

Ms. Cheung Ka Yee

Mr. Kwong Kai Sing, Benny

Ms. Tsang Wing Man

Disclaimer

Yugang International Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:11:04 UTC
