Planetree International Development : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

PLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

梧 桐 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00613)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN BERMUDA

The board of directors (the "Board") of Planetree International Development Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in Bermuda, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, has changed its address from The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda to:

4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still maintained by Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Planetree International Development Limited

Cheung Ka Yee

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

