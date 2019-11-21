Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Plantronics, Inc.

11/21/2019 | 11:02am EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Plantronics, Inc. (“Plantronics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLT) securities between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Plantronics investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory “by reducing sales to channel partners” and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.72 billion and $1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $282 million and $323 million. Plantronics also reported that its Executive Vice President of Global Sales was leaving the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Plantronics securities, you may move the Court no later than January 13, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
