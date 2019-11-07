Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Plantronics, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Plantronics, Inc. (“Plantronics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced disappointing second quarter 2020 results, slashed earnings guidance, and disclosed that it would reduce channel inventory by $65 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

