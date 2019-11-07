Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Plantronics, Inc. Investors

0
11/07/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Plantronics, Inc. (“Plantronics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced disappointing second quarter 2020 results, slashed earnings guidance, and disclosed that it would reduce channel inventory by $65 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Plantronics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 753 M
EBIT 2020 -2,74 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 1 519 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 504 M
Chart PLANTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plantronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,00  $
Last Close Price 25,00  $
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph B. Burton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Robert C. Hagerty Chairman
Alejandro Bustamante Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Charles D. Boynton CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Paul Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANTRONICS, INC.19.15%504
CISCO SYSTEMS10.22%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.34.77%44 314
ERICSSON AB9.55%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.87%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-35.79%20 439
