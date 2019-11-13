Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Plantronics, Inc.    PLT

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(PLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plantronics, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:28pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Bassuk v. Plantronics, Inc., et al., (Case No. 3:19-cv-07481), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) (“Plantronics” or the “Company”) securities between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory “by reducing sales to channel partners” and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting revenue between $1.72 billion and $1.81 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $282 million and $323 million. Plantronics also reported that its Executive Vice President of Global Sales was leaving the Company.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Plantronics securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLANTRONICS, INC.
09:28pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plantro..
BU
11/12Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
11/12PLANTRONICS : Poly's Voyager Office Series Bluetooth Headsets Offer More Connect..
PR
11/08PLANTRONICS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Plantronics, In..
BU
11/07PLT LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigat..
BU
11/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Plantronics, ..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Plantroni..
BU
11/07INVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
11/06PLANTRONICS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Plantronics (P..
PR
11/05PLANTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 760 M
EBIT 2020 -134 M
Net income 2020 -186 M
Debt 2020 1 519 M
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 967 M
Chart PLANTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Plantronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLANTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,80  $
Last Close Price 25,25  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph B. Burton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Robert C. Hagerty Chairman
Alejandro Bustamante Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Charles D. Boynton CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Paul Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANTRONICS, INC.-23.60%504
CISCO SYSTEMS11.01%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.36.15%44 314
ERICSSON AB12.81%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.06%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-36.29%20 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group