PLANTRONICS, INC.

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(PLT)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Plantronics, Inc.

11/12/2019 | 08:31pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Plantronics, Inc. (“Plantronics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLT). This investigation concerns whether Plantronics has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2019, the Company announced disappointing second quarter 2020 results, decreased earnings guidance, and disclosed that it would reduce channel inventory by $65 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or 36.6%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019.

If you acquired Plantronics securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 753 M
EBIT 2020 -2,74 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 1 519 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 504 M
Technical analysis trends PLANTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,00  $
Last Close Price 25,00  $
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph B. Burton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Robert C. Hagerty Chairman
Alejandro Bustamante Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Charles D. Boynton CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Paul Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANTRONICS, INC.-23.05%504
CISCO SYSTEMS12.69%204 850
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.34.43%44 314
ERICSSON AB11.83%29 383
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.08%27 174
NOKIA OYJ-35.86%20 439
