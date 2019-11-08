PLANTRONICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Plantronics, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) on behalf of Plantronics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Plantronics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2019, the Company announced disappointing second quarter 2020 results, decreased earnings guidance, and disclosed that it would reduce channel inventory by $65 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

