PLT LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of its Investigation of Plantronics Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Plantronics Inc. ("Plantronics" or the "Company") (NYSE: PLT) resulting from allegations that Plantronics might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Plantronics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Plantronics Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On November 5, 2019, the Company announced second quarter 2020 results where they slashed earnings guidance, and disclosed that Plantronics would reduce channel inventory by $65 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $14.44 per share, or nearly 37%, to close at $25.00 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Plantronics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/plantronicsinc-plt-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-216/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107006150/en/