Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Plantronics, Inc.    PLT

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(PLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Plantronics : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Plantronics (PLT) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:37pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) investors who have suffered losses on or before Nov. 6, 2019 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.  The firm has opened an investigation into Plantronics, Inc. and investors may have valuable claims under the securities laws.   

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: On or before Nov. 6, 2019

Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PLT

Contact An Attorney Now:

PLT@hbsslaw.com 


510-725-3000

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of Plantronics' reported financial results and disclosures to investors.

Over the past several quarters, Plantronics, the communications gear maker, has announced "solid bottom-line" results.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Plantronics announced the abrupt departure of its Executive Vice President, Global Sales.

Then, after the market closed on Nov. 5, 2019, Plantronics announced disappointing Q2 2020 financial results and slashed earnings guidance about 40%.  The company announced that it would reduce channel inventory by approximately $65 million and that this action will have a material impact on third quarter and full year results.

In response, the price of Plantronics shares plummeted on Nov. 6, 2019. 

"We're focused on recovering investors' losses and whether the company accurately depicted its financial results and business prospects," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Plantronics and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Plantronics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-plantronics-plt-investors-to-contact-its-attorneys-firm-investigating-possible-securities-law-violations-300953441.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLANTRONICS, INC.
09:37pPLANTRONICS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Plantronics (P..
PR
11/05PLANTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05PLANTRONICS INC /CA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in ..
AQ
11/05PLANTRONICS : Poly Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
11/04PLANTRONICS : Poly Introduces Poly Studio X Series for Microsoft Teams at Micros..
PU
10/318x8, poly and scansource announce strategic partnership to deliver communicat..
AQ
10/22POLY : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Day
PR
10/15POLY : Unveils Radically Simple Video Devices at Zoomtopia 2019 and Puts the Moj..
PR
09/30PLANTRONICS : Meet Poly at GITEX 2019
PU
09/20PLANTRONICS : Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group