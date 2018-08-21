Plantronics : NEW RIG 300 SERIES AND RIG 400 PRO GAMING HEADSETS FROM PLANTRONICS DELIVER CLEAR, IMMERSIVE AUDIO TO HELP PLAYERS CLAIM VICTORY IN BATTLE ROYALE ARENAS

Log in
08/21/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

London, UK. - Plantronics (NYSE: PLT), an audio pioneer and communications technology leader, today announced the RIG 300 Series and RIG 400 PRO HC gaming headsets, delivering superior immersive, lightweight and durable audio engagement that can help gamers gain a competitive edge in battle royale arenas. The newest additions to the award-winning RIG family build upon the line's hallmarks of superior sound, customization, comfort and durability that gamers count on to win big, whether playing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 or PC. The RIG 300 Series and RIG 400 PRO will be unveiled at Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

The RIG 300 Series, specifically designed with new gamers and their parents in mind, is available for Xbox One (HX), PlayStation (HS), Universal (HC) and PC editions. They feature a modular, durable design with open earcups that are lightweight and comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. They also help the gamer to remain aware of local surroundings for safety and convenience. Additional features include:

  • SoundGuard acoustic safety technology that protects gamers' hearing against unexpected audio spikes and maximum DB levels.
  • 40 mm drivers that deliver responsive bass for high-definition audio that amplifies every detail.
  • Adjustable game volume and mute using inline controls.

RIG 400 PRO HC enhances the previous version of RIG 400 to help the competitive gamer secure more wins with the patent-pending RIG Game Audio Dial for fingertip volume control. Additional performance-boosting features include:

  • Dual-material ear cushions that block outside noise with moisture-wicking fabric to ensure gamers are as comfortable as possible during long battles.
  • Dynamic 40 mm drivers with low frequency resonators.
  • The ability to unlock three-dimensional sound with a prepaid Dolby Atmos for Headphones activation code*

*Dolby Atmos for Headphones for Xbox One use only and is not included in HS model for PlayStation 4.

'The new RIG 300 Series and RIG 400 PRO HC extend the mission of the RIG family, which is to ensure gamers have the best tools possible to take their gaming to the next level,' said Jack Reynolds, director, Gaming Products, Plantronics. 'We built the RIG line of headsets specifically, so gamers can hear more, react faster and play longer so they can get in the fight and win.'

Pricing and Availability

The RIG 300 Series, for use with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows 10, is available now on Plantronics.com and at major retailers for $39.99.

RIG 400 PRO HC, for use with Xbox One and PlayStation 4, is available now at GameStop in the United States and other regional retailers for $59.99.

More information on the variety of features of the RIG 300 Series, available in HX, HS, HC and PC editions can be found by clicking on the links, and RIG 400 PRO HC details are available here.

About Plantronics

Plantronics is an audio pioneer and a leader in the communications industry. Plantronics technology creates rich, natural, people-first audio and collaboration experiences so good ideas can be shared and heard-wherever, whenever and however they happen. The company's portfolio of integrated communications and collaboration solutions spans headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services. Our solutions are used worldwide by consumers and businesses alike and are the leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit plantronics.com.

###

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:01:00 UTC
