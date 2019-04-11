Log in
Plantronics : Poly Announces Leadership Appointments in Asia Pacific

04/11/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

SINGAPORE - April 8, 2019 - Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) ('Poly'), a global communications company that powers human connection and collaboration, today announced recent appointments to the Asia Pacific (APAC) leadership team.

The appointees report to Pierre-Jean Châlon, who oversees the region as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. They are:

  • Bill Zeng, Chief Technology Officer and Director of Sales Engineering, APAC. Zeng joins Poly from Cisco, where he held the role of APJ Cloud Collaboration Evangelist for Asia Pacific and Japan.
  • Shirish Joshi, Director of Channel Sales and Alliance, APAC. Joshi was previously APAC Director of Channel Sales and Alliance at Polycom.
  • Sanjay Sivam, Director, Inside Sales and Services Sales, APAC. Prior to this, Sivam led Polycom's managed services business across Asia Pacific.

'Asia Pacific is the engine of the global economy, accounting for 60% of global economic growth. As enterprises and SMEs across the region look to more efficient and effective communications and collaboration in order to compete for a larger slice of the global trade pie, Poly is well-placed to meet this growing demand for collaboration solutions that just work,' said Châlon. 'No other company has the breadth of communications devices and services that we offer across any platform of choice to meet our customers' needs. I look forward to working with my team of proven business leaders, to tap on their expertise, and to both reinforce and build new relationships with our customers and wide ecosystem of partners, on our journey towards even greater success in the APAC region. There's no better time than now to be in the UC&C industry!'

Poly has a significant presence in Asia Pacific, with multiple offices in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

About Poly

Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner's services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

Poly and the propeller design are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contacts:

Janet Au Yeong

Head of Corporate Communications, APAC

+852 2860 5553

David Chieng (IN.FOM, partner agency for Poly)

david@infom.asia

+65 9651 0693

Disclaimer

Plantronics Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 17:32:08 UTC
