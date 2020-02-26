Log in
Poly : Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conference.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 2, 2020
San Francisco, California
12:45pm PT / 3:45pm ET
Bob Hagerty, interim CEO, and Chuck Boynton, CFO

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at http://investor.poly.com/, and a replay will be available on the same day. 

About Poly
Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contacts:
Mike Iburg
Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533

Edie Kissko
Corporate Communications
(213) 369-3719

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-upcoming-event-with-financial-community-301011496.html

SOURCE Poly


© PRNewswire 2020
