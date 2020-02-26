Poly : Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conference.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 2, 2020

San Francisco, California

12:45pm PT / 3:45pm ET

Bob Hagerty, interim CEO, and Chuck Boynton, CFO

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at http://investor.poly.com/, and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Poly

