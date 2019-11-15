Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019. Plantronics designs, manufactures, and markets various integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporations, small businesses, and individuals.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Plantronics reported increasing net revenues in the hundreds of millions and in August 2019, the Company announced expected revenue between $1.87 and $1.97 billion for fiscal year 2020. However, Plantronics had failed to disclose to investors that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales and that the Company lacked internal control over inventory, including an inability to monitor inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches. The adverse impact of these issues became realized on November 5, 2019, when Plantronics disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory "by reducing sales to channel partners" and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance. On this news, Plantronics' stock price fell $14.44 per share, nearly 37%, to close at $25.00. The stock has yet to recover.

