PLANTRONICS, INC.

PLANTRONICS, INC.

(PLT)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

11/15/2019 | 07:11pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019. Plantronics designs, manufactures, and markets various integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporations, small businesses, and individuals.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Plantronics' misconduct, click here.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Plantronics reported increasing net revenues in the hundreds of millions and in August 2019, the Company announced expected revenue between $1.87 and $1.97 billion for fiscal year 2020. However, Plantronics had failed to disclose to investors that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales and that the Company lacked internal control over inventory, including an inability to monitor inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches. The adverse impact of these issues became realized on November 5, 2019, when Plantronics disclosed a $65 million reduction in channel inventory "by reducing sales to channel partners" and slashed its fiscal 2020 guidance. On this news, Plantronics' stock price fell $14.44 per share, nearly 37%, to close at $25.00. The stock has yet to recover.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
