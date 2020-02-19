2019 Results: Revenue growth of more than 11%, Strong generation of free cash-flow

Growth, outperformance and solid results

- Economic revenue: €9,183 million, up 11.4%, +1.1% like-for-like, outperformance of 6.9 pts

- Consolidated revenue: €8,494 million, up 17.2%, +1.4% like-for-like, outperformance of 7.2 pts

- EBITDA: €1,005 million, 11.8% of consolidated revenue

- Operating margin: €511 million, 6% of consolidated revenue

- Net profit - Group share: €258 million, 3% of consolidated revenue

Financial structure strengthened by strong generation of cash-flow

- Free cash-flow: €347 million, after investments of €512 million (6.0% of revenue) and the sale of non-industrial real estate assets for €128.5 million

- Net debt: €739 million, representing 32% of equity and 0.7x EBITDA (€511 million before application of IFRS 16)

An ambitious and vigilant Group

- Proposed dividend: €0.74, representing a 42% distribution rate

- 2020 outlook:

o Growth: outperformance of 5 points compared to worldwide automotive production;

o Growth in operating profit and EBITDA in value, with an enhanced cost-reduction program;

o Generation of free cash-flow of at least €200 million to boost innovation dedicated to clean and sustainable mobility.

2019 annual results presentation2019 consolidated financial statements

