PLASTIC OMNIUM

(POM)
2019 Results: Revenue growth of more than 11%, Strong generation of free cash-flow

02/19/2020

Growth, outperformance and solid results
- Economic revenue: €9,183 million, up 11.4%, +1.1% like-for-like, outperformance of 6.9 pts
- Consolidated revenue: €8,494 million, up 17.2%, +1.4% like-for-like, outperformance of 7.2 pts
- EBITDA: €1,005 million, 11.8% of consolidated revenue
- Operating margin: €511 million, 6% of consolidated revenue
- Net profit - Group share: €258 million, 3% of consolidated revenue

Financial structure strengthened by strong generation of cash-flow
- Free cash-flow: €347 million, after investments of €512 million (6.0% of revenue) and the sale of non-industrial real estate assets for €128.5 million
- Net debt: €739 million, representing 32% of equity and 0.7x EBITDA (€511 million before application of IFRS 16)

An ambitious and vigilant Group
- Proposed dividend: €0.74, representing a 42% distribution rate
- 2020 outlook:
o Growth: outperformance of 5 points compared to worldwide automotive production;
o Growth in operating profit and EBITDA in value, with an enhanced cost-reduction program;
o Generation of free cash-flow of at least €200 million to boost innovation dedicated to clean and sustainable mobility.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 06:17:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 569 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 272 M
Debt 2019 727 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 3 425 M
Technical analysis trends PLASTIC OMNIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,89  €
Last Close Price 23,44  €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Favre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Burelle Chairman
Rodolphe Lapillonne Chief Financial & Information Officer, Senior EVP
Ronan Stephan Scientific Director
Jérôme Gallot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLASTIC OMNIUM-5.86%3 705
DENSO CORPORATION-9.24%31 454
CUMMINS INC.-6.81%25 062
CONTINENTAL AG-4.10%24 347
APTIV-7.32%22 547
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 114
