Plastic Omnium : 2020 Shareholders Meeting of april 23, 2020 without the physical presence of its shareholders

04/02/2020 | 04:53am EDT

In accordance with the laws and regulations enacted to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Board of Directors of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE has decided to hold the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting without the physical presence of its shareholders.

As a consequence we invite you to anticipate and give preference to participating in the Shareholders' Meeting by the remote voting means made available to you (by mail or by Internet).

You have the possibility to ask questions before the Annual General Meeting, via the email address investor.relations@plasticomnium.com.
The Group will answer all of the beforehand written questions asked during the Shareholders' Meeting.

We also inform you that the Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast on the company's website (https://www.plasticomnium.com).

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 08:52:05 UTC
