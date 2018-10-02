Log in
PLASTIC OMNIUM
Plastic Omnium : Clean and connected mobility at the heart of Plastic Omnium's stand at the Paris Motor Show

10/02/2018 | 10:02am CEST

October 2, 2018

CLEAN AND CONNECTED MOBILITY AT THE HEART

OFPLASTICOMNIUM'S STAND AT THEPARISMOTORSHOW

Plastic Omnium, world leader in intelligent automotive exterior systems, clean energy systems and complex modules, presents its latest solutions for clean and connected mobility at the Paris Motor Show.

A major player in the transition towards clean mobility, with solutions to:

  • in the short term, achieve the CO2reduction targets for vehicles set for 2021: reduction in vehicle weight, active and passive aerodynamic optimization solutions and specific electronically managed tanks for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV);

  • in the longer term, aim for entirely decarbonized mobility, thanks to the fuel cell (up to 800 km autonomy with zero emissions).

    For the first time, Plastic Omnium presents a battery - fuel cell hybrid electric vehicle: thanks to a 74 liter tank of hydrogen that only weighs 1.7 kg and a fuel cell developed by Swiss Hydrogen, a Swiss start- up acquired in December 2017, the vehicle's autonomy is doubled and recharging time reduced to 5 mn.

Essential know-how for manufacturing an autonomous, connected vehicle:

  • expertise in function integration: up to 50 high technology components incorporated into a bumper to increase human perception, and make driving simpler and safer.

    The operational controlling stake of HBPO, world leader in the complex assembly of front-end modules, gives Plastic Omnium the chance to present its range of vehicle modularization solutions;

  • mastery in complex materials whose physical properties make them permeable to the waves from embedded equipment for autonomous driving (radars, lidars).

Financial information Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 87 66 78 Fax: +33 (0)1 40 87 96 62investor.relations@plasticomnium.com

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems and modules.

The Group and its joint ventures employ over 31,000 people in 122 plants, 24 R&D centers and 26 countries worldwide, serving 83 automotive brands. Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

2

A Group that has made innovation a priority

Plastic Omnium, with 31,000 employees in 122 plants in 26 countries, employs over 3,500 engineers in 24 R&D centers worldwide. The Group dedicates 6.4% of its revenue to Research and Development and is investing€100 million in the construction or extension to 3 R&Dcenters (France, Belgium and China).

Plastic Omnium already has an eco-system of start-ups, partnerships with major universities and a Scientific Analysis Committee, bringing together internationally recognized experts in the areas of artificial intelligence, predictive data analysis and wave propagation.

To enrich this Open Innovation system, Plastic Omnium is a partner of Mondial Tech. Within this framework, the Group will designate the winner of the most innovative start-up trophy, selected from a panel of 8 finalists in the "Materials and weight reduction" category.

Paris Motor Show

Plastic Omnium: Hall 1, aisle C, stand 315

Press conference on the stand on October 2 at 2:45 pm

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:01:03 UTC
