Plastic Omnium : Despite strong activity and a buoyant backlog, operational difficulties affecting the start-up of the new Greer plant (South Carolina) have led the Group to review its financial outlook for 2019

At the same time as this strong business, Plastic Omnium experienced significant operating difficulties in the ramp-up of its North American Greer plant (South Carolina). The difficulties encountered relate to the size of the plant, the complexity of the process and the acceleration of volumes since summer 2019.

A detailed action plan covering the 2019-2020 period has been put in place across the entire industrial footprint in South Carolina.

The impact of these difficulties has led the Group to review its operating margin outlook for 2019, which is now expected to be around 6% of revenue.

