Plastic Omnium : Postponement of the Investor Day to January 7, 2020

Laurent Burelle, Chairman of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Laurent Favre, Chief Executive Officer and Félicie Burelle, Managing Director, will present the Group's profitable and sustainable growth strategy for 2019-2022, as well as its innovation roadmap, designed to meet the acceleration of the automotive industry's technological transformation.

For 2019, the Group confirms its financial outlook:

- revenue up sharply, speeded up by the takeover in July 2018 of the global leader in front-end modules, the German company HBPO;

- outperformance of at least 5 points compared to worldwide automotive production;

- operating margin of around 6% of revenue;

- EBITDA 2019 exceeding EBITDA 2018;

- generation of free cash-flow of approximately €300 million, including the impact of the proposed disposal in 2019 of the Group's non-industrial assets.

