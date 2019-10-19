Log in
PLASTIC OMNIUM

PLASTIC OMNIUM

(POM)
  Report  
Plastic Omnium : The International City of Gastronomy opens today, October 19th!

0
10/19/2019 | 05:36am EDT
The International City of Gastronomy opens today, October 19th!

Plastic Omnium is proud to be sponsor of this ambitious project. An innovative concept combining museum and cultural center devoted to gastronomy.

Plastic Omnium, originally from Lyon, supports the region's iconic gastronomy by sponsoring The International City of Gastronomy that will open in the historic building Lyon's Grand Hôtel-Dieu, today, October 19th!

First cultural center entirely devoted to gastronomy, The International City of Gastronomy aims to become a place dedicated to exhibitions, meetings and culinary discoveries, with an innovative space 'at the crossroads of food health and pleasure'.
4000 m², tailored to experience all aspects of gastronomy and dedicated to identity, know-how of French cuisine excellency.

Plastic omnium is proud to be sponsor, since the beginning, of the realization of this large-scale project !

Send by email

Disclaimer

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 09:35:02 UTC
