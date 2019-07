Plastic Omnium : is strengthenning its innovation strategy by opening two new R&D centers in Belgium and China

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 8 529 M EBIT 2019 601 M Net income 2019 373 M Debt 2019 797 M Yield 2019 3,30% P/E ratio 2019 8,56x P/E ratio 2020 7,73x EV / Sales2019 0,47x EV / Sales2020 0,42x Capitalization 3 227 M Chart PLASTIC OMNIUM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PLASTIC OMNIUM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 8 Average target price 26,4 € Last Close Price 22,1 € Spread / Highest target 42,8% Spread / Average Target 19,8% Spread / Lowest Target 4,26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Laurent Burelle Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Jean-Michel Szczerba Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Paul-Henry Lemarié Chief Operating Officer & Director Rodolphe Lapillonne Group Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP Ronan Stephan Scientific Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PLASTIC OMNIUM 9.37% 3 640 DENSO CORP -2.78% 33 673 DENSO CORPORATION (ADR) --.--% 33 673 CONTINENTAL AG 0.00% 28 156 CUMMINS INC. 27.36% 26 803 APTIV 29.25% 20 519