Plastic Omnium : 2020 Half-year results (online conference)

The 2020 Half-year results of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE will be presented at a Webcast conference on Thursday, July 23th, 2020 at 09:00am (Paris time).
To register to the webcast, please, go to:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=5FB3945D-0B3C-4CEC-9CE0-9042F5FCFBF8
To get access to the teleconference, dial one of the following access numbers:
Language - English:
Conf call number:
- France: +33172727403
- Germany: +4969222225429
- Spain: +34911140101
- United Kingdom: +442071943759
- US: +16467224916
Code pin participant: 83108624#
Send by email
Disclaimer
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 15:43:07 UTC