Plastic Omnium : 2020 Half-year results (online conference)

The 2020 Half-year results of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE will be presented at a Webcast conference on Thursday, July 23th, 2020 at 09:00am (Paris time).

To register to the webcast, please, go to:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=5FB3945D-0B3C-4CEC-9CE0-9042F5FCFBF8

To get access to the teleconference, dial one of the following access numbers:

Language - English:

Conf call number:

- France: +33172727403

- Germany: +4969222225429

- Spain: +34911140101

- United Kingdom: +442071943759

- US: +16467224916

Code pin participant : 83108624#

