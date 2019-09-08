Platina Resources : 10 Questions with Managing Director Corey Nolan
09/08/2019 | 10:52pm EDT
ASX Announcement
9 September 2019
10 QUESTIONS WITH PLATINA MANAGING DIRECTOR COREY NOLAN.
On August 29, Plana announced that it had signed a joint venture to earn a 70% interest in the Blue Moon Zinc Project in the United States. Why have you made this acquision in favour of advancing Plana's exisng ﬂagship assets?
The Plana board made a strategic decision earlier this year to acquire a new project and we outlined this strategy in ASX releases and presentaons. The raonale for acquiring a new asset was to change the risk-reward balance of the company's asset porolio by diversifying the commodity and geographic mix.
Plana's project pipeline was becoming mature and so an earlier stage asset that could beprogressed along the resources value curve through drilling and feasibility studies would start to generate more news ﬂow and provide a plaorm to raise new capital.
Addionally, a new asset would also allow the company to monese our exisng assets in an orderly and structured fashion, without the pressure of low cash resources. Our exisng assets sll have real value and we are very focused on ﬁnding a path to get these monesed but this process will take more me.
The economic environment for securing oake agreements and joint venture partners in speciality metals is challenging. Market volality due to the USA-China trade war is creang economic and investment uncertainty that has been great for acquiring an undervalued asset but not so good for partnering or joint venturing our exisng assets.
The Blue Moon transacon is a new opportunity that provides shareholders with excellent valuaon upside (as demonstrated by the ASX zinc peer group comparison) in a manageable scale project, in well understood commodies with daily traded liquid markets.
What is the speciﬁc appeal that aracted you to the Blue Moon project above other projects youlooked at?
The Blue Moon deposit is a member of a well known type of base metal sulphide deposits, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS). These are exploited all over the world to produce copper and zinc concentrates that oen contain signiﬁcant precious metal by-products. The historical work completed on the deposit indicates that it has potenal to become a signiﬁcant producer of both copper and zinc.
Blue Moon provides signiﬁcant exploraon upside but with the beneﬁts of an exisng Mineral Resource based on more than 40,000 metres of drilling that was never developed due to low commodity prices at the me.
The mineral system remains open in all direcons and there is also broader tenement potenal for idenfying further deposits.
Recent drilling in 2018, intersected some of the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit and provides scope to expand the system at much higher grades, parcularly in gold.
From a development perspecve, the project beneﬁts from excellent infrastructure including access to nearby ports, rail, sealed roads, low-costhydro-electricity, labour and water. Ini]al contact with the local community and authories have been very posive with strong support for the development of new industry in this area of California.
Why zinc?
The Blue Moon Project will give shareholders exposure to zinc, copper, gold and silver revenues when developed.
Zinc the primary metal in the deposit, is predominately used in galvanising steel and is the fourth most consumed commodity on the planet.
In recent years, the zinc price has performed very strongly in response to mine closures and a sharp fall in global metal inventories.
Whilst we are seeing some price volality in response to the USA-China trade war and global growth concerns, our expectaon is that the potenal supply gap and crically low metal inventories will support robust pricing in the future.
The added advantage of our commodity suite is the ability to forward sell metal or secure long- term supply contracts to underwrite project ﬁnancing.
If the Blue Moon Project is so prospecve, why hasn't a North American company jumped on theopportunity previously?
Due to the very depressed share price environment and challenges of raising capital on the Toronto Venture Capital Exchange, there are a number of undervalued companies with high quality assets in North America, like Blue Moon.
In my previous career roles, I have acquired assets from Canadian companies and successfully drilled them out, and taken them through feasibility. Blue Moon is an asset with an established mineral resource base together with signiﬁcant exploraon upside and therefore without all the conceptual exploraon risk associated with very early stage projects.
How much will it cost?
One of the key advantages of the Blue Moon transacon is that we are earning our interest in theproject by predominantly spending money in the ground drilling and on feasibility studies.
Our commitment is in two stages, including C$3.25m over 18 months to earn 50% and another
C$3.75m over an addional 18 months to end up with 70%.
The earn-in model will allow us to manage our expenditure, keep diluon low and raise money oﬀ the back of future exploraon success.
We are currently compleng a capital raising of $2.5m and expect another R&D refund from the 2019 tax year. Funding will be applied to advancing all the assets in the porolio.
How about geopolical issues, do these make a US project more aracve?
The US is a stable jurisdicon and an excellent desnaon for mineral exploraon anddevelopment.
The mineral tenure system is very robust and in the case of Blue Moon provides ownership of both the surface land and mineral rights over key areas of the exisng Mineral Resource.
We don't ancipate any cultural issues and there is a clearly deﬁned path for moving through perming.
There are no state royales.
The project is in close proximity to zinc smelters within North America and the ﬁscal regime in the USA is aimed at aracng manufacturing back to the country.
In regards to your scandium project, what is its current status and outlook?
Our scandium project is one of the world's highest grade scandium deposits. The Deﬁnive Feasibility Study completed in 2018 demonstrated the technical and economic viability of developing the project once oake was established.
Today, however, the scandium market is small with most of the producon used for the solid oxidefuel cell market. The great growth market opportunity for scandium is as an alloy with aluminium targeng aerospace, marine, military and automobile industries but this market is sll immature.
Following consultaon with industry players, the Company is planning to undertake some further metallurgical tesng aimed at developing the project at a smaller scale and lower capital cost.
Plana connues to acvely engage with a variety of players in the scandium value chain to idenfya path to unlocking value in the project.
What is the current status and outlook of your Greenland project?
The Skaergaard deposit is a large gold and planum group metals resource but it's low-grade. It will ulmately require a partner that has the capacity to develop a large capital expenditure underground mine.
We have not spent any signiﬁcant money on the project since 2012 but due to the recent increasein the price of palladium we decided to update the SRK technical study completed on the project in 2008.
SRK have been engaged to produce the updated Scoping Study and it is nearing compleon. Thestudy will provide the fundamental development concept for the project including the project scale, capital and operang costs. Whilst the primary metals for the project include gold and planum group metals, the viability of producing and selling other metals contained within the deposit is being assessed.
What is the current status and outlook of your Munni Munni Project?
Plana holds a 30% interest in the Munni Munni project in a joint venture with Artemis Resources who are the Operator. They are not invesng in the project this year. We are currently reviewing our opons for this project.
The Munni Munni project has a number of challenges including beinglow-grade,and at a depth that is not likely amenable toopen-cutmining and the metallurgically is not well understood. So further work will be required to deﬁne a development path forward for this project.
What would you say to shareholders considering invesng via your Share Purchase Plan?
The Blue Moon project represents a transformaonal transacon for the company. We believe that it will create signiﬁcant share value-upli potenal for shareholders as the project is advanced towards development.
The posive news ﬂow we expect to be generated by this excing, drill-ready investment will enable us to connue the development of our other projects to create the greatest value from our porolio.
For more informaon or photos:
Corey Nolan
Gareth Quinn
Managing Director
Corporate Aﬀairs Manager
Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094
Mobile: 0417 711 108
admin@planaresources.com.au
gareth@republicpr.com.au
ABOUT PLATINA RESOURCES
Plana is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploraon, feasibility, perming and into development.
The Company has interests in the following projects:
Plana Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potenval to become Australia's ﬁrst scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Deﬁnive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrang the technical and economic viability of construcng the project. The Company is now focused on compleng the permi]ng and securing oake and ﬁnancing.
Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;
Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of
Australia's most signiﬁcant Planum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potenal for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Limited; and
Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a NI 43-101
Mineral Resource esmate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.
For more informaon please see: www.planaresources.com.au
DISCLAIMER
Statements regarding Plana Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properes are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Plana Resources' plans for development of its mineral properes will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Plana Resources will be able to conﬁrm the presence of addional mineral deposits, that any mineralisaon will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Plana Resources' mineral properes or that Plana will achieve any of the valuaon increases shown by the peer group zinc companies.
