Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platina Resources Limited    PGM   AU000000PGM3

PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platina Resources : 10 Questions with Managing Director Corey Nolan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

ASX Announcement

9 September 2019

10 QUESTIONS WITH PLATINA MANAGING DIRECTOR COREY NOLAN.

  1. On August 29, Plana announced that it had signed a joint venture to earn a 70% interest in the Blue Moon Zinc Project in the United States. Why have you made this acquision in favour of advancing Plana's exisng ﬂagship assets?
    • The Plana board made a strategic decision earlier this year to acquire a new project and we outlined this strategy in ASX releases and presentaons. The raonale for acquiring a new asset was to change the risk-reward balance of the company's asset porolio by diversifying the commodity and geographic mix.
    • Plana's project pipeline was becoming mature and so an earlier stage asset that could be progressed along the resources value curve through drilling and feasibility studies would start to generate more news ﬂow and provide a plaorm to raise new capital.
    • Addionally, a new asset would also allow the company to monese our exisng assets in an orderly and structured fashion, without the pressure of low cash resources. Our exisng assets sll have real value and we are very focused on ﬁnding a path to get these monesed but this process will take more me.
    • The economic environment for securing oake agreements and joint venture partners in speciality metals is challenging. Market volality due to the USA-China trade war is creang economic and investment uncertainty that has been great for acquiring an undervalued asset but not so good for partnering or joint venturing our exisng assets.
    • The Blue Moon transacon is a new opportunity that provides shareholders with excellent valuaon upside (as demonstrated by the ASX zinc peer group comparison) in a manageable scale project, in well understood commodies with daily traded liquid markets.

New frontiers

New growth

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street

Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

platinaresources.com.au

  1. What is the speciﬁc appeal that aracted you to the Blue Moon project above other projects you looked at?
    • The Blue Moon deposit is a member of a well known type of base metal sulphide deposits, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS). These are exploited all over the world to produce copper and zinc concentrates that oen contain signiﬁcant precious metal by-products. The historical work completed on the deposit indicates that it has potenal to become a signiﬁcant producer of both copper and zinc.
    • Blue Moon provides signiﬁcant exploraon upside but with the beneﬁts of an exisng Mineral
      Resource based on more than 40,000 metres of drilling that was never developed due to low commodity prices at the me.
    • The mineral system remains open in all direcons and there is also broader tenement potenal for idenfying further deposits.
    • Recent drilling in 2018, intersected some of the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit and provides scope to expand the system at much higher grades, parcularly in gold.
    • From a development perspecve, the project beneﬁts from excellent infrastructure including access to nearby ports, rail, sealed roads, low-costhydro-electricity, labour and water. Ini]al contact with the local community and authories have been very posive with strong support for the development of new industry in this area of California.
  3. Why zinc?
    • The Blue Moon Project will give shareholders exposure to zinc, copper, gold and silver revenues when developed.
    • Zinc the primary metal in the deposit, is predominately used in galvanising steel and is the fourth most consumed commodity on the planet.
    • In recent years, the zinc price has performed very strongly in response to mine closures and a sharp fall in global metal inventories.
    • Whilst we are seeing some price volality in response to the USA-China trade war and global growth concerns, our expectaon is that the potenal supply gap and crically low metal inventories will support robust pricing in the future.
    • The added advantage of our commodity suite is the ability to forward sell metal or secure long- term supply contracts to underwrite project ﬁnancing.
  5. If the Blue Moon Project is so prospecve, why hasn't a North American company jumped on the opportunity previously?
    • Due to the very depressed share price environment and challenges of raising capital on the Toronto Venture Capital Exchange, there are a number of undervalued companies with high quality assets in North America, like Blue Moon.

2

    • In my previous career roles, I have acquired assets from Canadian companies and successfully drilled them out, and taken them through feasibility. Blue Moon is an asset with an established mineral resource base together with signiﬁcant exploraon upside and therefore without all the conceptual exploraon risk associated with very early stage projects.
  2. How much will it cost?
    • One of the key advantages of the Blue Moon transacon is that we are earning our interest in the project by predominantly spending money in the ground drilling and on feasibility studies.
    • Our commitment is in two stages, including C$3.25m over 18 months to earn 50% and another
      C$3.75m over an addional 18 months to end up with 70%.
    • The earn-in model will allow us to manage our expenditure, keep diluon low and raise money oﬀ the back of future exploraon success.
    • We are currently compleng a capital raising of $2.5m and expect another R&D refund from the 2019 tax year. Funding will be applied to advancing all the assets in the porolio.
  4. How about geopolical issues, do these make a US project more aracve?
    • The US is a stable jurisdicon and an excellent desnaon for mineral exploraon and development.
    • The mineral tenure system is very robust and in the case of Blue Moon provides ownership of both the surface land and mineral rights over key areas of the exisng Mineral Resource.
    • We don't ancipate any cultural issues and there is a clearly deﬁned path for moving through perming.
    • There are no state royales.
    • The project is in close proximity to zinc smelters within North America and the ﬁscal regime in the USA is aimed at aracng manufacturing back to the country.
  6. In regards to your scandium project, what is its current status and outlook?
    • Our scandium project is one of the world's highest grade scandium deposits. The Deﬁnive
      Feasibility Study completed in 2018 demonstrated the technical and economic viability of developing the project once oake was established.
    • Today, however, the scandium market is small with most of the producon used for the solid oxide fuel cell market. The great growth market opportunity for scandium is as an alloy with aluminium targeng aerospace, marine, military and automobile industries but this market is sll immature.
    • Following consultaon with industry players, the Company is planning to undertake some further metallurgical tesng aimed at developing the project at a smaller scale and lower capital cost.

3

    • Plana connues to acvely engage with a variety of players in the scandium value chain to idenfy a path to unlocking value in the project.
  2. What is the current status and outlook of your Greenland project?
    • The Skaergaard deposit is a large gold and planum group metals resource but it's low-grade. It will ulmately require a partner that has the capacity to develop a large capital expenditure underground mine.
    • We have not spent any signiﬁcant money on the project since 2012 but due to the recent increase in the price of palladium we decided to update the SRK technical study completed on the project in 2008.
    • SRK have been engaged to produce the updated Scoping Study and it is nearing compleon. The study will provide the fundamental development concept for the project including the project scale, capital and operang costs. Whilst the primary metals for the project include gold and planum group metals, the viability of producing and selling other metals contained within the deposit is being assessed.
  4. What is the current status and outlook of your Munni Munni Project?
    • Plana holds a 30% interest in the Munni Munni project in a joint venture with Artemis Resources who are the Operator. They are not invesng in the project this year. We are currently reviewing our opons for this project.
    • The Munni Munni project has a number of challenges including being low-grade,and at a depth that is not likely amenable to open-cutmining and the metallurgically is not well understood. So further work will be required to deﬁne a development path forward for this project.
  6. What would you say to shareholders considering invesng via your Share Purchase Plan?
    • The Blue Moon project represents a transformaonal transacon for the company. We believe that it will create signiﬁcant share value-upli potenal for shareholders as the project is advanced towards development.
    • The posive news ﬂow we expect to be generated by this excing, drill-ready investment will enable us to connue the development of our other projects to create the greatest value from our porolio.

For more informaon or photos:

Corey Nolan

Gareth Quinn

Managing Director

Corporate Aﬀairs Manager

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Mobile: 0417 711 108

admin@planaresources.com.au

gareth@republicpr.com.au

4

ABOUT PLATINA RESOURCES

Plana is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploraon, feasibility, perming and into development.

The Company has interests in the following projects:

  • Plana Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potenval to become Australia's ﬁrst scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Deﬁnive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrang the technical and economic viability of construcng the project. The Company is now focused on compleng the permi]ng and securing oake and ﬁnancing.
  • Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;
  • Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of
    Australia's most signiﬁcant Planum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potenal for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Limited; and
  • Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a NI 43-101
    Mineral Resource esmate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.

For more informaon please see: www.planaresources.com.au

DISCLAIMER

Statements regarding Plana Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properes are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Plana Resources' plans for development of its mineral properes will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Plana Resources will be able to conﬁrm the presence of addional mineral deposits, that any mineralisaon will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Plana Resources' mineral properes or that Plana will achieve any of the valuaon increases shown by the peer group zinc companies.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 02:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
10:52pPLATINA RESOURCES : 10 Questions with Managing Director Corey Nolan
PU
05:25pPLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) 10 Questions with Managing Director Corey ..
AQ
08/29Platina Resources Limited Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project
AW
08/29PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Transformational Transaction High Grade Zi..
AQ
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project
PU
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Blue Moon Project Investor Presentation
PU
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Transformational Transaction High Grade Zinc Copper Gold JV
PU
07/31PLATINA RESOURCES : June 2019 – Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/30PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
05/11PLATINA RESOURCES' : subsidiary lodges mining lease application for Platina Scan..
AQ
More news
Chart PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platina Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Nolan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Brian Gerry Moller Chairman
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Christopher Hartley Executive Director
John Hugh Anderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED-38.98%6
BHP GROUP LTD5.38%112 498
BHP GROUP PLC6.53%112 498
RIO TINTO PLC13.59%88 322
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.73%88 322
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.73%31 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group