Platina Resources : 10 Questions with Managing Director Corey Nolan

The Plana board made a strategic decision earlier this year to acquire a new project and we outlined this strategy in ASX releases and presentaons. The raonale for acquiring a new asset was to change the risk-reward balance of the company's asset porolio by diversifying the commodity and geographic mix.

Plana's project pipeline was becoming mature and so an earlier stage asset that could be progressed along the resources value curve through drilling and feasibility studies would start to generate more news ﬂow and provide a plaorm to raise new capital.

Addionally, a new asset would also allow the company to monese our exisng assets in an orderly and structured fashion, without the pressure of low cash resources. Our exisng assets sll have real value and we are very focused on ﬁnding a path to get these monesed but this process will take more me.

The economic environment for securing oake agreements and joint venture partners in speciality metals is challenging. Market volality due to the USA-China trade war is creang economic and investment uncertainty that has been great for acquiring an undervalued asset but not so good for partnering or joint venturing our exisng assets.