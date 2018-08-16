Platina Resources : 16 August – Results of General Meeting
08/16/2018 | 06:11am CEST
Results of General Meeting
16 AUGUST 2018
All resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today were passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise that proxy votes were received as noted below.
No resolutions, other than those referred to below, were put to the meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Corey Nolan, Managing Director
Tel: (+61) 7 5580 9094
Email:
admin@platinaresources.com.au
RES
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
PROXY DISCRETION CHAIRMAN
TOTAL
1
Re-election of John Anderson as a Director
90,829,005
438,355
0
73,274
91,340,634
2
Re-election of Corey Nolan as a Director
90,831,005
436,355
0
73,274
91,340,634
3
Approval of Issue of Options to John Anderson
74,349,435
16,821,259
96,666
73,274
91,340,634
4
Approval of Issue of Options to Corey Nolan
74,479,435
16,691,259
96,666
73,274
91,340,634
5
Approval to Issue Performance Rights to Corey Nolan
33,243,381
18,001,259
96,666
39,999,328
91,340,634
Registered Office : Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016 ▪ PO Box 281, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6915
Tel : +61 7 5580 9094 ▪ Fax : +61 8 9380 6761 ▪ Email : admin@platinaresources.com.au ▪ Website : www.platinaresources.com.au
1
Disclaimer
Platina Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 04:10:01 UTC
Latest news on PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Chart PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish