Platina Resources : 16 August – Results of General Meeting

Results of General Meeting

16 AUGUST 2018

All resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise that proxy votes were received as noted below.

No resolutions, other than those referred to below, were put to the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Corey Nolan, Managing Director

Tel: (+61) 7 5580 9094

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

RES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN PROXY DISCRETION CHAIRMAN TOTAL 1 Re-election of John Anderson as a Director 90,829,005 438,355 0 73,274 91,340,634 2 Re-election of Corey Nolan as a Director 90,831,005 436,355 0 73,274 91,340,634 3 Approval of Issue of Options to John Anderson 74,349,435 16,821,259 96,666 73,274 91,340,634 4 Approval of Issue of Options to Corey Nolan 74,479,435 16,691,259 96,666 73,274 91,340,634 5 Approval to Issue Performance Rights to Corey Nolan 33,243,381 18,001,259 96,666 39,999,328 91,340,634