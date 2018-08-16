Platina Resources : 16 August – Results of General Meeting

Log in
08/16/2018 | 06:11am CEST

Results of General Meeting

16 AUGUST 2018

All resolutions put to the general meeting of shareholders held today were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we advise that proxy votes were received as noted below.

No resolutions, other than those referred to below, were put to the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Corey Nolan, Managing Director

Tel: (+61) 7 5580 9094

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

RES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

PROXY DISCRETION CHAIRMAN

TOTAL

1

Re-election of John Anderson as a Director

90,829,005

438,355

0

73,274

91,340,634

2

Re-election of Corey Nolan as a Director

90,831,005

436,355

0

73,274

91,340,634

3

Approval of Issue of Options to John Anderson

74,349,435

16,821,259

96,666

73,274

91,340,634

4

Approval of Issue of Options to Corey Nolan

74,479,435

16,691,259

96,666

73,274

91,340,634

5

Approval to Issue Performance Rights to Corey Nolan

33,243,381

18,001,259

96,666

39,999,328

91,340,634

Registered Office: Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016 ▪ PO Box 281, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6915

Tel: +61 7 5580 9094 ▪ Fax: +61 8 9380 6761 ▪ Email:admin@platinaresources.com.au Website: www.platinaresources.com.au

1

