PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
Platina Resources : Blue Moon Project Investor Presentation

08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Photo positional only. To be

NEW FRONTIERS

replaced with drilling photo.

NEW GROWTH

Our new, drill-readyzinc-copper-gold project is a transformational transaction

29 August 2019

COMPANY PROFILE

ADVANCING PROJECTS AROUND THE WORLD

  • We leverage our core expertise and experience in advancing projects through drilling, feasibility and development
  • Project value to be realised through sale, joint venture or development
  • New transformational transaction to acquire up to 70% in the Blue Moon zinc project and unlock significant value in the deposit

Munni Munni

Western Australia 30% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals

Skaergaard

Greenland 100% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals

Blue Moon

United States

Earning 70%

Zinc, Copper,

Gold, Silver

Owendale

New South Wales

100% owned

Scandium, Cobalt and

Nickel

NEW FRONTIERS

ASX:PGM

NEW GROWTH

NEW FLAGSHIP PROJECT

Our new Blue Moon Project is a , drill-ready,high-gradezinc-copper- gold deposit with significant resource expansion and development potential

NEW FRONTIERS.

ASX:PGM

NEW GROWTH.

BLUE MOON PROJECT

JOINT VENTURE TERMS*

  • Platina to acquire a 70% interest in the Blue Moon Project by spending:
    • $CAD3.25 million to earn 50% over 18 months &
    • $CAD3.75 million to earn an additional 20% over an additional 18 months
  • Platina operator of the Joint Venture
  • Platina to acquire a 5% interest in Blue Moon Corporation with a 5% share placement of $CAD300,000. Option to go to 10% and board position
  • Full details of the Joint Venture are outlined in ASX Release dated 29 August 2019, "Transformational
    Transaction - Joint Venture on a High-GradeZinc-Copper-Gold Project"

ASX:PGM

BLUE MOON PROJECT

INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

01

Significant valuation upside

Brownfield project with large sunk cost and potential

share price re-rating as it moves along value curve

02

Large, well defined resource

High grade zinc-copper-gold resource with significant

expansion potential.

03

Attractive grades

Recent drilling intersected some of the highest

grades ever encountered at the project

04

Drill ready

Planned 10,000m program ready to proceed which will

generate significant news flow over the next 6 months

05

Right commodities, right time

Metals for a modern future

06 Favourable location

Excellent access to export ports and hydro-electric power. Strong tenure position in stable jurisdiction

NEW FRONTIERS

ASX:PGM

NEW GROWTH

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
