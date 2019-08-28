Platina Resources : Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project

ASX Announcement
29 August 2019
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN LAUNCHED TO FUND NEW GROWTH PROJECTS.
Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to announce an underwrien Shareholder Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to raise $1.25 million before costs and a proposed Placement targeted to raise up to an addional $1.25 million ("Top-Up Placement") (together the "Oﬀer").
The SPP provides an opportunity for shareholders to apply for parcels of new shares in the Company valued between $500 and $15,000. Registered holders of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (EST) on 28 August 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will be eligible to parcipate in the Oﬀer.
The issue price will be determined at the issue date of new shares under the SPP based on a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading days immediately prior to the issue date of the new shares on which sales in Company shares were recorded, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent (Issue Price).
Subject to ﬁnalisaon and execuon of legal documentaon, Patersons Securies will underwrite the SPP oﬀer to the amount of $1.25 million, subject to standard underwring terms and condions, and act as the lead manager.
Addionally, the Company proposes to raise an addional circa $1.25 million through a Top-Up Placement to further strengthen its balance sheet by way of a placement of shares. The Issue Price for shares under the Top-Up Placement will be the same as under the SPP.
Funds raised under the Oﬀer will be used to advance the Company's project porolio and cover other costs, including:
-
Compleng the Blue Moon transacon, and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc project;
-
The ongoing scandium market development and perming acvies for the Plana Scandium
Project;
-
Exploraon costs for the Skaergaard gold and planum group metal project in Greenland;
-
Maintenance and holding costs for the Munni Munni (30% interest);
-
Provide general working capital; and
-
Corporate and Oﬀer costs.
New frontiers
|
New growth
|
Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street
|
Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016
|
|
Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094
|
Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM
|
Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au
|
www.platinaresources.com.au
Further details of the company's current acvies are set out in the announcements made to ASX and are available from ASX, or our website at www.planaresources.com.au.
Details of how to parcipate in the Oﬀer will be set out in the terms and condions of the Share Purchase Plan, which will be issued to eligible shareholders shortly.
An eligible shareholder that does not wish to parcipate in the SPP is not required to do anything and may disregard the oﬀer documents. In this event, the number of shares held by that eligible shareholder will not change but the percentage of their shareholding in the Company will be diluted.
|
|
|
For more informaon:
|
|
Corey Nolan
|
Gareth Quinn
|
Managing Director
|
Corporate Aﬀairs Manager
|
Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094
|
Mobile: 0417 711 108
|
admin@planaresources.com.au
|
gareth@republicpr.com.au
Disclaimer
Platina Resources Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:30:04 UTC