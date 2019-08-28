Platina Resources : Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project

ASX Announcement

29 August 2019

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN LAUNCHED TO FUND NEW GROWTH PROJECTS.

Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to announce an underwrien Shareholder Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to raise $1.25 million before costs and a proposed Placement targeted to raise up to an addional $1.25 million ("Top-Up Placement") (together the "Oﬀer").

The SPP provides an opportunity for shareholders to apply for parcels of new shares in the Company valued between $500 and $15,000. Registered holders of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (EST) on 28 August 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will be eligible to parcipate in the Oﬀer.

The issue price will be determined at the issue date of new shares under the SPP based on a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading days immediately prior to the issue date of the new shares on which sales in Company shares were recorded, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent (Issue Price).

Subject to ﬁnalisaon and execuon of legal documentaon, Patersons Securies will underwrite the SPP oﬀer to the amount of $1.25 million, subject to standard underwring terms and condions, and act as the lead manager.

Addionally, the Company proposes to raise an addional circa $1.25 million through a Top-Up Placement to further strengthen its balance sheet by way of a placement of shares. The Issue Price for shares under the Top-Up Placement will be the same as under the SPP.

Funds raised under the Oﬀer will be used to advance the Company's project porolio and cover other costs, including:

Compleng the Blue Moon transacon , and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc project;

ment and perming acvies for the Plana Scandium Project; Exploraon costs for the Skaergaard gold and planum group metal project in Greenland;

Maintenance and holding costs for the Munni Munni (30% interest);

Provide general working capital; and

Corporate and Oﬀer costs.

