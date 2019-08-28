Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platina Resources Limited    PGM   AU000000PGM3

PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platina Resources : Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

ASX Announcement

29 August 2019

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN LAUNCHED TO FUND NEW GROWTH PROJECTS.

Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to announce an underwrien Shareholder Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to raise $1.25 million before costs and a proposed Placement targeted to raise up to an addional $1.25 million ("Top-Up Placement") (together the "Oﬀer").

The SPP provides an opportunity for shareholders to apply for parcels of new shares in the Company valued between $500 and $15,000. Registered holders of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (EST) on 28 August 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will be eligible to parcipate in the Oﬀer.

The issue price will be determined at the issue date of new shares under the SPP based on a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading days immediately prior to the issue date of the new shares on which sales in Company shares were recorded, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent (Issue Price).

Subject to ﬁnalisaon and execuon of legal documentaon, Patersons Securies will underwrite the SPP oﬀer to the amount of $1.25 million, subject to standard underwring terms and condions, and act as the lead manager.

Addionally, the Company proposes to raise an addional circa $1.25 million through a Top-Up Placement to further strengthen its balance sheet by way of a placement of shares. The Issue Price for shares under the Top-Up Placement will be the same as under the SPP.

Funds raised under the Oﬀer will be used to advance the Company's project porolio and cover other costs, including:

  • Compleng the Blue Moon transacon, and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc project;
  • The ongoing scandium market development and perming acvies for the Plana Scandium
    Project;
  • Exploraon costs for the Skaergaard gold and planum group metal project in Greenland;
  • Maintenance and holding costs for the Munni Munni (30% interest);
  • Provide general working capital; and
  • Corporate and Oﬀer costs.

New frontiers

New growth

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street

Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

www.platinaresources.com.au

Further details of the company's current acvies are set out in the announcements made to ASX and are available from ASX, or our website at www.planaresources.com.au.

Details of how to parcipate in the Oﬀer will be set out in the terms and condions of the Share Purchase Plan, which will be issued to eligible shareholders shortly.

An eligible shareholder that does not wish to parcipate in the SPP is not required to do anything and may disregard the oﬀer documents. In this event, the number of shares held by that eligible shareholder will not change but the percentage of their shareholding in the Company will be diluted.

For more informaon:

Corey Nolan

Gareth Quinn

Managing Director

Corporate Aﬀairs Manager

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Mobile: 0417 711 108

admin@planaresources.com.au

gareth@republicpr.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
07/31PLATINA RESOURCES : June 2019 – Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/30PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
05/11PLATINA RESOURCES' : subsidiary lodges mining lease application for Platina Scan..
AQ
05/08Platina Resources Limited Platina Scandium Project - Mining Lease Applicatio..
AW
04/29PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
03/12Platina Resources Limited Half Yearly Report
AW
03/12PLATINA RESOURCES : Interim Report for the period ending December 2018
PU
02/26PLATINA RESOURCES : February 2019 – Investor Presentation
PU
02/26PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Investor Presentation
AQ
01/30Platina Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
More news
Chart PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platina Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Nolan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Brian Gerry Moller Chairman
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Christopher Hartley Executive Director
John Hugh Anderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED-27.12%8
BHP GROUP LTD1.34%106 683
BHP GROUP PLC1.27%106 683
RIO TINTO PLC5.48%81 549
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.49%81 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.28%28 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group