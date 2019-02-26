Log in
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/25
0.062 AUD   -7.46%
0.062 AUD   -7.46%
PLATINA RESOURCES : February 2019 – Investor Presentation
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Investor Presentation
Platina Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report
Platina Resources : February 2019 – Investor Presentation

02/26/2019 | 08:38pm EST

Advancing a Portfolio of Precious and Specialty Metals Projects

February 2019

Investor Presentation

Platina is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:PGM)

Platina at a glance

PGM holds a high-quality portfolio of scandium, cobalt, gold and platinum group metals (PGM) projects

Primary objective is the development of the high-grade Platina Scandium Project (PSP)

Studying options to advance the Skaergaard project and realise value

Munni Munni(30%) Western Australia

  • Target - Au, PGM

  • Joint venture with

    Artemis Resources

  • PGM deposit & potential conglomerate gold target

Platina Scandium (100%) New South Wales

  • Target - Sc, Co, Ni & Pt

  • DFS completed

  • One of the world's highest-grade scandiumdeposits

    Skaergaard (100%) Greenland

    • Target - Au, PGM

    • Indicated and Inferred Resource estimate of 203Mt @ 0.88g/t gold and 1.33 g/t palladium

    • Scoping Study underway

Capital Structure

Share Structure

ASX Code

PGM

Shares(1)

264.1 million

52 week low/high

5.2¢ - 14¢

Top 20 shareholders

54%

Note:

Capitalisation

Price 25 February 2019

6.7¢

Market cap

AUD$17.7 million

Cash (31 Dec 2018)

AUD$2.4 million

Debt (31 Dec 2018)

Nil

Enterprise value

AUD$15.3 million

1 Excludes 6m unlisted call options exercisable at AUD 0.20 before

28 April 2019, 11 m unlisted call options exercisable at AUD 0.20 before 31 December 2019 & 2m performance rights

Major Shareholders

Cairnglen Investments

15.1%

Electrum Global Holdings

7.9%

Shopfitting Headquarters Pty Ltd

6.0%

Yandal Investments (Mark Creasy)

2.7%

Board

Mr. Brian Moller

LL.B (Hons) Non-Executive Chairman

Partner with law firm HopgoodGanim for 25 years and practices almost exclusively in the corporate area.

Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed DGR Global Ltd and Navaho Gold Ltd as well as SolGold plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

Corey Nolan

B.Com, MMEE, GAICD Managing Director

24 years experience in exploration, development, operations and corporate finance

Started and managed a number of resource companies with projects in a range of commodities and countries.

Chris Hartley

B.Sc, PhD,GAICD Non-Executive Director

Dr. Hartley worked with Bloom Energy as Technical Director Strategic Materials for five years

Prior to that, held roles with BHP Billiton and its predecessor Billiton International as well as working as an independent consultant.

John Anderson

LL.B, B.Com,GDCL,GAICD Non-Executive Director

More than 20 years' experience in the gas industry with 12 of those in senior executive roles at Santos Limited

Experienced executive in the Australian and Asian energy markets with direct international experience in the Asian region.

Paul Jurman

B.Com, CPA

Company Secretary/CFO

Paul Jurman is involved with a diverse range of Australian public listed companies in company secretarial and financial roles.

Currently company secretary of Platina Resources, Carnavale Resources, Kangaroo Resources and Nemex Resources.

Strong Team of Technical Consultants

John Horton

BSc (hons) DipCompSc PGCert Geostats MAIG FAusIMM CP Principal Geologist

John is a Consulting Geologist with 30 years experience. 20 years of which on assessments and feasibility studies for nickel laterite projects from around the globe. This includes 10 years experience in scandium laterites and the first public scandium resource statement.

Boyd is a Consulting Metallurgist with 37 years experience in process engineering. 22 years of globally recognized experience in hydrometallurgical processing of laterite ores, including 10 years of scandium recovery. Extensive experience across all facets of project definition and development.

Over 30 years project management experience in international resources projects. Feasibility to completion responsibilities. Small scale start up projects for three emerging producers and major developments for large mining houses.

Gideon is a Consulting Hydrogeologist and Geochemist with 18 years of experience. It includes mine water, environmental and waste management projects. 12 years of experience on projects related to feasibility and environmental impact studies. Technical expertise in several disciplines.

Boyd Willis

BAppSc(AppChem), FAusIMM, CP Project Manager

Roland Wells

ARMIT Mining, Civil Project Director

Gideon Steyl

PhD, MIEAust CPEng RPEQ Env, MRACI CChem

Principal Water

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:37:02 UTC
