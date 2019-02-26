Platina Resources : February 2019 – Investor Presentation

Advancing a Portfolio of Precious and Specialty Metals Projects
February 2019
Investor Presentation
Platina is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:PGM)
Platina at a glance
PGM holds a high-quality portfolio of scandium, cobalt, gold and platinum group metals (PGM) projects
Primary objective is the development of the high-grade Platina Scandium Project (PSP)
Studying options to advance the Skaergaard project and realise value
Munni Munni(30%) Western Australia
Platina Scandium (100%) New South Wales
Capital Structure
|
Share Structure
|
ASX Code
|
PGM
|
Shares(1)
|
264.1 million
|
52 week low/high
|
5.2¢ - 14¢
|
Top 20 shareholders
|
54%
Note:
|
Capitalisation
|
Price 25 February 2019
|
6.7¢
|
Market cap
|
AUD$17.7 million
|
Cash (31 Dec 2018)
|
AUD$2.4 million
|
Debt (31 Dec 2018)
|
Nil
|
Enterprise value
|
AUD$15.3 million
1 Excludes 6m unlisted call options exercisable at AUD 0.20 before
28 April 2019, 11 m unlisted call options exercisable at AUD 0.20 before 31 December 2019 & 2m performance rights
|
Major Shareholders
|
Cairnglen Investments
|
15.1%
|
Electrum Global Holdings
|
7.9%
|
Shopfitting Headquarters Pty Ltd
|
6.0%
|
Yandal Investments (Mark Creasy)
|
2.7%
Board
Mr. Brian Moller
LL.B (Hons) Non-Executive Chairman
Partner with law firm HopgoodGanim for 25 years and practices almost exclusively in the corporate area.
Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed DGR Global Ltd and Navaho Gold Ltd as well as SolGold plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM).
Corey Nolan
B.Com, MMEE, GAICD Managing Director
24 years experience in exploration, development, operations and corporate finance
Started and managed a number of resource companies with projects in a range of commodities and countries.
Chris Hartley
B.Sc, PhD,GAICD Non-Executive Director
Dr. Hartley worked with Bloom Energy as Technical Director Strategic Materials for five years
Prior to that, held roles with BHP Billiton and its predecessor Billiton International as well as working as an independent consultant.
John Anderson
LL.B, B.Com,GDCL,GAICD Non-Executive Director
More than 20 years' experience in the gas industry with 12 of those in senior executive roles at Santos Limited
Experienced executive in the Australian and Asian energy markets with direct international experience in the Asian region.
Paul Jurman
B.Com, CPA
Company Secretary/CFO
Paul Jurman is involved with a diverse range of Australian public listed companies in company secretarial and financial roles.
Currently company secretary of Platina Resources, Carnavale Resources, Kangaroo Resources and Nemex Resources.
Strong Team of Technical Consultants
John Horton
BSc (hons) DipCompSc PGCert Geostats MAIG FAusIMM CP Principal Geologist
John is a Consulting Geologist with 30 years experience. 20 years of which on assessments and feasibility studies for nickel laterite projects from around the globe. This includes 10 years experience in scandium laterites and the first public scandium resource statement.
Boyd is a Consulting Metallurgist with 37 years experience in process engineering. 22 years of globally recognized experience in hydrometallurgical processing of laterite ores, including 10 years of scandium recovery. Extensive experience across all facets of project definition and development.
Over 30 years project management experience in international resources projects. Feasibility to completion responsibilities. Small scale start up projects for three emerging producers and major developments for large mining houses.
Gideon is a Consulting Hydrogeologist and Geochemist with 18 years of experience. It includes mine water, environmental and waste management projects. 12 years of experience on projects related to feasibility and environmental impact studies. Technical expertise in several disciplines.
Boyd Willis
BAppSc(AppChem), FAusIMM, CP Project Manager
Roland Wells
ARMIT Mining, Civil Project Director
Gideon Steyl
PhD, MIEAust CPEng RPEQ Env, MRACI CChem
Principal Water