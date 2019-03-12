Platina Resources : Interim Report for the period ending December 2018

PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 25 119 007 939

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Contents

CORPORATE INFORMATION ....................................................................................................................................... 1

DIRECTORS' REPORT ................................................................................................................................................... 2

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ................................................................................................................. 5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 ........... 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 ...................................................... 7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 .................... 8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 ................................ 9

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 ........................................ 10

DECLARATION BY DIRECTORS .................................................................................................................................... 16

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT .............................................................................................................. 17

Competent Person's Statements

The information in this Director's Report that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows:

• Platina Scandium Project - Positive Definitive Feasibility Study, 13 December 2018;

• Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve, 13 December 2018; and

• Skaergaard Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource - 23 July 2013.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource statements contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Statements regarding Platina Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Platina Resources' plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Platina Resources' will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Platina Resources' mineral properties.

Corporate Information

Directors' Report

Your directors present their report on the Company and its controlled entity ("the Consolidated Group" or 'the Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The names of directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half-year:

Brian Moller Non-Executive Chairman Corey Nolan Managing Director Appointed 1 August 2018 Chris Hartley Non-Executive Director John Anderson Non-Executive Director Paul Jurman Non-Executive Director Resigned 16 August 2018 Review of Operations

Platina Scandium Project ('PSP")

During the period, the Company completed the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the PSP located in central New South Wales, Australia. The DFS has confirmed the technical and financial viability of constructing a simple, low-strip ratio, open-cut mining operation and processing facility producing scandium oxide. The positive DFS demonstrates the opportunity to create substantial long-term sustainable shareholder value at a manageable capital cost. Key highlights of the DFS include:

• Robust financials - The DFS demonstrates a very robust financial case. Based on a mine life of 30- years, the project generates an after-tax net present value in real terms (8% discount rate) of USD 166 million (AUD 234 million), post-tax IRR of 29% and payback period of 5.3 years. The financial model incorporates an average scandium oxide price of USD 1550 /kg over the life of the project. Based on market research and discussions with end-users, the Company believes this is the price necessary to drive wider-scale adoption of scandium in alloys;

• Low capital expenditure - The DFS is based on a processing plant designed to initially produce 20 t/y of scandium oxide at a capital cost of USD 48.1 million (AUD 67.8 million), expandable to 40 t/y of scandium oxide for a very low incremental capital cost of USD 11.7 million (AUD 15.6 million), as market demand for lightweight aluminium-scandium grows;

• High-grade, large resource base - The strength of the PSP is the very large and high-grade scandium resources, which are amenable to simple, low-cost, open-cut mining techniques at a low waste to ore ratio (1.9:1). The DFS assumes that 33% of the available Ore Reserves are mined over 30 years, and additional Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources could provide for decades of additional production or further production expansion;

• Conventional, well tested process route - Ore mined at Red Heart will be processed through a conventional high pressure acid leach circuit ("HPAL") to produce 99.99% high-purity scandium oxide. The process methodology has been extremely well tested through bench and pilot scale test work to confirm operating and capital estimates for the DFS;

• Access to infrastructure - The processing facility will utilise an existing industrial site in Condobolin. This unique site provides access to existing infrastructure - labour, water, power, rail, and sealed roads - which results in lower capital costs, and simplifies the permitting and approvals process;

• Potential for other revenue streams - Like other laterite projects using the HPAL process route, once all the minerals are in solution from the HPAL process, recovery is achievable at relatively low incremental cost, thus providing a potential future opportunity to generate cobalt, nickel, platinum and aluminium products (to make high purity alumina) and generate additional cash flow; and

• Significant community benefits - The Company is very committed to delivering the PSP in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. The significant investment will provide jobs, training and contracts for the local communities.

Table 1 - Platina Scandium Project - Key Project Parameters

USD AUD Stage 1 Annual Production 20 tonnes Stage 2 Annual Production (from Year 5) 40 tonnes Life-of-mine for financial model 30 years Net Present Value (8%), real, after-tax 166 million 234 million Internal Rate of Return, post-tax 29% Payback Period (undiscounted) 5.3 years Stage 1 Capital Expenditure 48.1 million 67.8 million Stage 2 Capital Expenditure 11.1 million 15.6 million Total Life-of-Project Capital Expenditure* 104.1 million 146.5 million Life-of-Mine Average Cash Operating Costs# $525/kg $739/kg Life-of-Mine Scandium Oxide Price $1,550/kg $2,183/kg USD to AUD Exchange Rate 0.71

*Includes sustaining capital costs. # Mining, processing, general and administration costs. Excludes royalties

Following the release of the PSP DFS, an updated Ore Reserve statement was prepared and is outlined in Table 2. Full details of the Ore Reserve upgrade are outlined in ASX release titled "Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve Increase", 13 December 2018. The DFS assumes that 33% of the available Ore Reserves are mined over 30 years, and additional Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources could provide for decades of additional production or further production expansion.

Table 2 - JORC Ore Reserve at a 450 ppm scandium cut-off grade (Dec 2018)

Ore Reserve Classification Tonnage Dry Kt Scandium ppm Cobalt % Nickel % Sc2O3 t Cobalt t Nickel t High Grade (HG) Ore >550 ppm Sc cut-off Proven 1,576 650 0.13 0.16 1,565 2,079 2,516 Probable 438 610 0.07 0.08 408 326 368 Sub-Total 2,014 640 0.12 0.14 1,973 2,406 2,884 Medium Grade (MG) Ore 450 to 550 ppm Sc cut-off Proven 1,479 500 0.06 0.10 1,131 865 1,538 Probable 534 500 0.06 0.07 408 328 399 Sub-Total 2,013 500 0.06 0.10 1,539 1,193 1,937 Total HG and MG Ore >450 ppm Sc cut off Proven 3,054 575 0.10 0.13 2,696 2,945 4,054 Probable 972 550 0.07 0.08 816 654 767 Total 4,027 570 0.09 0.12 3,512 3,599 4,821

* Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3) product is calculated from scandium metal using a 1.53 factor

The Company is now focused on completing the Environmental Impact Assessment, Mining Licence Application, Development Applications (mine and process plant), securing offtake and project financing.

The Company also invested in developing procedures to produce scandium-containing master alloy including signing an Memorandum of Understanding with Metalysis Limited in the UK as an important step in being able to provide potential aluminium industry offtake partners with their preferred product. Being able to produce the master alloy from an intermediate product may also provide the potential for capital and operating cost reductions in the final flowsheet design.

Skaergaard PGM/Au Project

The Company owns 100% of the Skaergaard project in Greenland, one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and palladium deposits outside of South Africa and Russia.

In July 2013, the Company reported a JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimate of based on metal price assumptions of US$1,400/oz for gold and platinum, and US$560/oz for palladium. In the last five years, the price of palladium has substantially increased from US$736/oz to over US$1,300/oz.

Moreover, during the year, the Company also received a number of highly conditional, non-cash, offers for the project. To ensure the best outcome for shareholders, the Company engaged an experienced advisor to assist in a review of the offers received. In light of the advisors recommendations and the recent increase in the Palladium price, the Company is going to engage a suitably qualified technical advisor to prepare a Scoping Study for the project. The Scoping study will define the potential development options available for the project and enable the board to make an informed judgement about the best future path forward for the project.

Munni Munni PGM/Au Project

During the period, Artemis Resources Limited ("Artemis") satisfied the conditions required to acquire a 70% interest in the Munni Munni Project in the West Pilbara by spending AUD$750,000. Finalisation of the definitive Joint Venture documentation is underway prior to any new work programs commencing.

During its assessment process, Artemis initially assessed the potential for mining the PGM resource and identified opportunities to both costean and drill shallow holes, looking to increase the potential of open-pitable mineralisation. The results of this work are being evaluated and the results are pending.

Corporate

During the period, the Company received a Research and Development refund claim totalling $1.1 million before costs. The claim covers eligible test work for the 2017/2018 financial year under the Federal Government's R&D tax incentive scheme. The Company research activities have focused on the development of commercial extraction technologies for the simultaneous production of scandium oxide, nickel, and cobalt from lateritic ores at the PSP.

Results

The net profit of the Group for the period amounted to $285,739 (2017: Profit $106,099).

Significant Changes in State of Affairs

There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the financial period.

Auditor's Independence Declaration

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on the next page and forms part of the Director's Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Corey Nolan

Managing Director Brisbane, 12 March 2019