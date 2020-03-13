Platina Resources : Interim Report for the period ending December 2019

The information in this Director's Report that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows:
Transformational Transaction - Joint Venture on a high-gradeZinc-Copper-Gold project, 29 August 2019;
Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve, 13 December 2018; and
Skaergaard Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource - 23 July 2013.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource statements contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Statements regarding Platina Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Platina Resources' plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Platina Resources' will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Platina Resources' mineral properties.
Your directors present their report on the Company and its controlled entity ("the Consolidated Group" or 'the Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
Directors
The names of directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half-year:
Brian Moller
Non-Executive Chairman
Corey Nolan
Managing Director
Chris Hartley
Non-Executive Director
John Anderson
Non-Executive Director
Review of Operations
Plana controls a porolio of precious, speciality and base metal projects at various stage of development. Shareholder value is created by advancing these projects through exploraon, feasibility, perming and towards development and realising value through either sale, joint venture or development.
The Plana board made a strategic decision in early 2019 to acquire a new project and completed the Blue Moon zinc- copper-gold acquisi]on in August 2019. The Blue Moon project is a zinc-copper-gold rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit with an exisng Canadian NI43-101 mineral resource which is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.
The objecve of the acquision was to opmise the risk-reward balance of the company's asset porolio by:
diversifying the commodity mix away from specialty metals into well understood commodies with daily traded liquid markets, and the ability to secure oake contracts to underwrite project ﬁnance; and
leveraging into a manageable scale project for a company of Plana's size.
The company's exisng project pipeline has matured and an earlier stage asset, like the Blue Moon project, can be progressed along the resources value curve through drilling and feasibility studies, and generate news ﬂow and potenal valuaon upside.
Furthermore, the Blue Moon project will assist us to develop and/or monese our exisng assets in an orderly and structured fashion. Our exisng assets sll have real value and we remain focused on ﬁnding a path to generate shareholder returns, including:
Skaergaard - the internal scoping study completed in December 2019 has deﬁned a clearer pathway forward, demonstrang the need for a partner that can bring ﬁnancial and technical experse to what has the potenal to be a very large scale, high capital, development project in a remote locaon without infrastructure;
Plana Scandium Project - the economic environment for securing scandium oake agreements and joint venture partners for the Plana Scandium Project remain very challenging. Plana is tackling this challenge by alignment with global trading ﬁrm, Traxys Europe S.A., and tesng alternave smaller scale market development opportuni]es; and
Munni Munni (30% interest) - the recent signiﬁcant increase in the price of palladium, gold and rhodium has enhanced the number of opons available to create value from the project. The company is working closely with its joint venture partner to explore these opons.
Blue Moon Zinc-Copper-Gold Project, United States
During the period, Plana entered into a joint venture agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in and become operator of the Blue Moon Zinc-Copper-Gold ("Blue Moon") Project in the United States. In addion, Plana acquired a 5% equity interest in the Project owner, TSX-V listed, Blue Moon Zinc Corporaon (BMZ), by subscribing to shares for CAD300,000. The Blue Moon project acquision ﬁts with the Plana's core experse and experience in advancing projects through drilling, feasibility and development.
The volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit has an exisng Canadian NI43-101 mineral resource which is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy. The Blue Moon project provides signiﬁcant exploraon upside but with the beneﬁts of an exisng Mineral Resource based on more than 40,000m of drilling that was never developed due to low commodity prices at the me. The Blue Moon Mineral Resource Esmate was sourced from the BMZ, NI43-101 Technical Report, "Mineral Resource Esmate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence", eﬀecve date 14 November 2018. The report is available from the BMZ website (www.bluemoonmining.com) or www.sedar.com.
3 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Table 1 - Blue Moon Global Mineral Resources Estimate (4.0% ZnEQ cut-off grade)
Category
Tons*
Zn %
Cu (%)
Ag (g/t)
Au (g/t)
Pb (%)
Inferred
7,790,000
4.95
0.46
41.36
1.24
0.29
Total
7,790,000
4.95
0.46
41.36
1.24
0.29
Cauonary Note: Naonal Instrument 43-101 is a naonal instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. The Mineral Resources stated are foreign esmates and are not reported in accordance with JORC Code. A competent person has not done suﬃcient work to classify the foreign esmates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluaon and/or further exploraon work that the foreign esmates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Please see Appendix B for the ASX lisng rule Chapter 5 disclosures.
*Please note that the Mineral Resource is deﬁned in US short tons (2,000lb) and not metric tonnes.
During the period, Plana completed its stage 1 drilling program at the Blue Moon project comprising 1,132m in two holes, BMZ79 and BMZ80. The holes were planned to test the northern border of the resource as well as extend the zone of high-grade mineralisaon near hole BMZ78 which was drilled by BMZ in 2018.
Subsequent to the end of the period, results reported from diamond drill hole BMZ79 intersected the highest zinc interval at the project to date, 1.71m at 51.9% zinc, 1.49% copper, 0.05% lead, 0.85 g/t gold and 31.9 g/t silver from
414.65m as well as the following intervals:
7.47m at 25.55% zinc, 0.87% copper, 0.68 g/t gold and 17 g/t silver from 412.81m, including:
3.05m at 49.60 % zinc, 1.39% copper, 0.91 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver from 414.65m.
A second zone of zinc mineralisaon in the same hole from 450m, included:
10.96m at 3.11% zinc, 0.47 % copper and 0.27% lead from 450.37m, including:
2.08m at 4.22% zinc from 457.16m.
Diamond drill hole BMZ80 intersected the three following signiﬁcant intervals:
19.58m at 8.41% zinc, 0.49% copper, 1.22 g/t gold and 82.75 g/t silver from 398.44m, including:
1.26m at 4.57 % zinc, 0.37% copper, 6.71 g/t gold and 513 g/t silver from 398.44m
2.16m at 16.49 % zinc, 0.89% copper, 0.7 g/t gold and 35 g/t silver from 405.55m
3.17m at 11.47 % zinc, 0.70% copper, 2.29 g/t gold and 79 g/t silver from 411.99 m
6.15m at 3.60% zinc, 0.19% copper, 1.97 g/t gold and 78.6 g/t silver from 424.54m, including:
0.88m at 1.63% zinc, 0.1% copper, 9.81 g/t gold and 312 g/t silver from 424.54m
1.07m at 7.91% zinc, 0.37% copper, 2.44 g/t gold and 139 g/t silver from 425.42m
A third zone of zinc, lead, gold and silver mineralisaon in the same hole from 450m, included:
3.53m at 4.27% zinc, 0.37 % copper, 2.4% lead, 3.76 g/t gold and 126 g/t silver from 448.9m, including 0.85m at 7.75% zinc, 0.66 % copper, 4.25 % lead, 14.55 g/t gold and 325 g/t silver from 448.9m.
The results provide greater conﬁdence that the deposit not only contains a signiﬁcant zinc resource but with intervals containing up to 14.55 g/t of gold and 513g/t of silver, the results indicate stronger potenal for the producon of precious metalby-products.Further drilling is planned in 2020 subject to establishing new funding arrangements.
Platina Scandium Project ('PSP")
The Plana Scandium Project (PSP) located in central New South Wales is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world. It has the potenal to become Australia's ﬁrst scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits.
A Deﬁnive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrang the technical and economic viability of construcng the project. The posive DFS demonstrated the opportunity to create substanal long-term sustainable shareholder value at a manageable capital cost.
*Includes sustaining capital costs. # Mining, processing, general and administration costs. Excludes royalties
The next step to unlocking value in the project is to secure an oake agreement to facilitate project ﬁnancing and ﬁnalise the required permits to begin construcon. The company is acvely working on a scandium oﬀ-take markeng program, which is targeng potenal customers in the USA, Europe, Asia and Australia.
While the solid oxide fuel cell industry has been the dominant consumer of scandium in recent years, the metal's
greatest value is as an aluminium alloy targeng aerospace, marine, military and automobile industries. Scandium can
produce stronger, more heat tolerant, weldable aluminium products which are being increasingly incorporated into
transportaon applicaons for electric vehicles and lowering fuel eﬃciency requirements. However, the market for
aluminium-scandium alloys remains very small and undeveloped.
We believe the key to the development of the scandium market is the establishment of a western world supply source and lower prices for scandium oxide and alloys that can compete with other aluminium alloys in the market. Our belief
is that the PSP has the potenal to produce the world's lowest cost scandium oxide and create compevely priced supply. However, the ongoing challenge remains the small size of the market relave to the scale of operaon required for the proposed PSPHigh-Pressure-Acidleach process (HPAL).
We are tackling the market entry challenge through a number of new iniates, including aligning with Traxys Europe S.A to assess scandium product and market development, and potenal funding for the PSP, and assessing the potenal for smaller scale development opons like VAT leaching, and tesng the potenal to produce other products from the project.
Skaergaard Gold and Platinum Group Metal Project, Greenland
Located on the east coast of Greenland, Skaergaard is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and palladium resources outside of Africa and Russia, with by-product metals magnete and vanadium.
During the period, a new internal scoping study for the Skaergaard Project was completed to deﬁne the pathway forward for the project. Independently prepared by engineering consultants, SRK Consulong, the study demonstrated that the grades of the palladium and gold ore zones are relavely low and a large-scale underground mining operaon and process plant with a high inial capital outlay will be required to realise the beneﬁts of economies of scale. The project economics are highly sensive to changes in revenue, operang and capital costs but has demonstrated a posive outcome. The signiﬁcant increase in the price of palladium and gold in 2019 and connuing into 2020 has had a posive impact on the project's economics and the outlook for palladium demand and pricing remains robust.
The scoping study showed a signiﬁcant investment was required to progress the project to the next stage. Advancing the project to the feasibility stage will require drilling to convert inferred to indicated mineral resources (esmated at more than 10,000 metres), detailed metallurgical test work to determine processing characteriscs and reﬁne the process route, and quality and pricing of saleable products. In addion, further assessment of engineering, design and technology factors for the design and locaon of the process plant, tailings disposal and mining methods is crical in deﬁning the project concept and the expected capital and operang costs. As such, Plana will seek to ﬁnd a ﬁnancial and technical partner to help develop the project.
During the period, Plana lodged applicaons to renew its Skaergaard licence EL2007/01 which it has held since 2006. As part of the renewal process, the company reduced the size of EL2007/01 tenement from 141 to 100 square kilometres to reduce its forward expenditure commitments.
5 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Munni Munni PGM/Au Project (30% interest), Western Australia
Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Munni Munni is one of Australia's most significant undeveloped platinum group metal occurrences. Platina holds a 30% interest in the Munni Munni project in a joint venture with Artemis Resources who is the Operator. There were no exploration activities at Munni Munni during the period.
The company has received several approaches to acquire its 30% interest in the Joint Venture and is currently reassessing the value of its equity in the project given the significant recent increase in the prices of palladium, gold and rhodium.
Corporate
During the period, the Company completed an underwritten Shareholder Share Purchase Plan (SPP) raising $1.25 million before costs. The SPP issue price per share was calculated as $0.021 per share, being the price, which represents a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of company shares traded on the ASX during the five trading days immediately prior to the issue date of 9 October 2019.
Funds raised from the SPP were used to advance the portfolio of projects, including:
completing the Blue Moon transaction and funding the planned exploration and drilling activities for the Blue Moon zinc project;
the ongoing scandium market development and permitting activities for the PSP;
exploration costs for the Skaergaard gold and platinum group metal project in Greenland;
maintenance and holding costs for Munni Munni (30% interest); and
for ongoing working capital and corporate costs.
Results
The net loss of the Group for the period amounted to $1,467,650 (2018: Loss $1,531,841).
Significant Changes in State of Affairs
There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the financial period.
Auditor's Independence Declaration
The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on the next page and forms part of the Director's Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
Corey Nolan
Managing Director
Brisbane, 12 March 2020
The informaon in this report that relates to Exploraon Results for the Blue Moon Zinc-Copper-Gold Project, United States is based on informaon compiled by Dr Gustavo Delenda, a member of the Australian Instute of Geosciensts. Dr Delenda is an independent consultant, and has suﬃcient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisaon and type of deposit under consideraon and to the acvity which it is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as deﬁned in the JORC Code (2012 Edion) of the "Australasian Code for Reporng of Exploraon Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Delenda consents to the inclusion in the report of the maers based on his informaon in the form and context in which it appears.
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
TO THE DIRECTORS OF
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, in relation to the review for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements as set out in theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
Bentleys Brisbane Partnership
Chartered Accountants
Stewart Douglas
Partner
Brisbane
12 March 2020
7 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Note
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$
$
RESTATED
Interest income
3,883
18,625
Other income
2,946
2,446
Revenue
6,829
21,071
Administration expenses
(274,497)
(199,395)
Depreciation and amortisation expense
(2,689)
(2,358)
Employee benefits expense
(174,192)
(208,914)
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
(2,626)
-
Exploration costs expensed
(730,107)
(1,780,497)
Marketing expenses
(122,986)
(109,155)
Occupancy expenses
-
(10,896)
Professional services
(102,644)
(158,932)
Share based payments expensed
(118,307)
(191,717)
Operating Loss
(1,521,119)
(2,640,793)
Loss before income tax
(1,521,219)
(2,640,793)
Income tax (expense) / benefit
187,498
1,108,952
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(1,333,721)
(1,531,841)
Other comprehensive income
Net fair value gain / (loss) on fair value of
(133,929)
-
equity investments designated at FVOCI
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period
(1,467,650)
(1,531,841)
Overall Operations
Basic/diluted loss per share (cents per share)
(0.005)
(0.0055)
The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements
8 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 December 2019
Note
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade and other receivables
Other current assets
Total Current Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
Financial assets at FVOCI
3
Other non-current assets
Total Non-Current Assets
TOTAL ASSETS
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
Total Current Liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
NET ASSETS
Equity
Issued capital
Share issue costs
4
Share-based payments reserve
5
Retained earnings
TOTAL EQUITY
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
1 Jul-2018
$
$
$
RESTATED
RESTATED
800,317
1,298,952
4,170,012
197,424
10,142
199,683
116,374
13,117
15,833
1,114,115
1,322,211
4,385,528
16,312
19,000
12,934
201,226
-
-
41,609
41,337
23,293
259,147
60,337
36,227
1,373,262
1,382,548
4,421,755
413,488
215,436
903,867
413,488
215,436
903,867
413,488
215,436
903,867
959,774
1,167,112
3,517,888
51,881,611
50,576,464
50,576,464
(3,015,908)
(2,907,913)
(2,907,913)
48,865,703
47,668,551
47,668,551
615,619
552,459
298,612
(48,521,548)
(47,053,898)
(44,449,275)
959,774
1,167,112
3,517,888
The Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
9 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Share Capital
Share-based
Ordinary
Payments
Reserve
$
$
Balance at 1 July 2018
Consolidated balance previously reported at 30 June
2018
47,668,551
298,612
Adjustments to balances for change in accounting
policy
-
-
Accumulated Total Losses
$$
(18,785,593) 29,181,570
(25,663,682) (25,663,682)
Restated Balance at 1 July 2018
47,668,551
298,612
(44,449,275)
3,517,888
Performance rights and options expensed / issued
-
191,717
-
191,717
Sub total
47,668,551
490,329
(44,449,275)
3,709,605
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to members
-
-
(1,531,841)
(1,531,841)
Balance at 31 December 2018
47,668,551
490,329
(45,981,116)
2,177,764
Balance at 1 July 2019
Consolidated balance previously reported at 30 June
2019
47,668,551
552,459
(19,144,053)
29,076,957
Adjustments to balances for change in accounting
policy
-
-
(27,909,845)
(27,909,845)
Restated Balance at 1 July 2019
47,668,551
552,459
(47,053,898)
1,167,112
Issue of shares
1,305,147
-
-
1,305,147
Shares issue costs
(107,995)
-
-
(107,995)
Performance rights and options expensed / issued
-
63,160
-
63,160
Sub total
48,865,703
615,619
(47,053,898)
2,427,424
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to members
-
-
(1,467,650)
(1,467,650)
Balance at 31 December 2019
48,865,703
615,619
(48,521,548)
959,774
The Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
10 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Note
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$
$
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Payments to suppliers and employees
(749,159)
(763,818)
Interest received
5,403
20,914
Other Income
-
1,108,952
Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities
(743,756)
366,048
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments for property, plant and equipment
-
(11,126)
Payments for purchase of investments
(334,821)
-
Cash held as credit card deposit
-
(20,000)
Exploration and evaluation expenditure
(559,104)
(2,056,906)
Net cash used in investing activities
(893,925)
(2,088,032)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of shares & options
1,250,000
-
Share issue costs
(107,995)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,142,005
-
Net decrease in cash held
(495,676)
(1,721,984)
Cash at beginning of period
1,298,952
4,170,012
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on the balances of cash
(2,959)
-
held in foreign currencies
Cash at end of financial period
800,317
2,448,028
The Statement of Cash flows should be read in conjunction with the notes to the financial statements.
11 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Notes to the Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2019
NOTE 1
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The interim financial report is a general purpose financial report prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board including Australian Accounting Interpretations.
It is recommended that this interim financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Platina Resources Limited during the period in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements arising under the Corporations Act 2001.
The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Group, apart from any changes in accounting policy noted below, and are consistent with those applied in the 30 June 2019 annual report.
The interim financial report does not include full disclosures of the type normally included in an annual financial report.
Reporting Basis and Conventions
The interim report has been prepared on an accruals basis and is based on historical costs.
Change in Accounting Policy - Exploration & evaluation expenditure
The Group previously recognised costs of acquiring mineral exploration interests as an asset with subsequent exploration and evaluation costs capitalised as incurred. The Group is changing this policy to fully expense mineral exploration expenditure, including acquisition costs. The directors believe this change would result in financial information that is more relevant to the needs of users, and more reliable in that:
the financial statements would more faithfully represent the financial position and financial performance of the Group;
the financial statements would more accurately reflect the economic substance of transactions and other events; and
the financial statements would be more prudent and less subject to bias.
Comparatives have been restated to both reflect this change in accounting policy and to reclassify the appropriate balances as they were classified in the 30 June 2018 report.
RESTATED
Change
Previously
31 December
Reported 31
2018
December 2018
$
$
$
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Exploration Expenditure
(1,780,497)
(1,742,537)
(37,960)
Operating Loss
(2,640,793)
(1,742,537)
(898,256)
Income tax (expense) / benefit
1,108,952
(75,043)
1,183,995
Basic Loss per Share
-
-
0.0011
Diluted earnings per share
(0.0055)
(0.0045)
(0.001)
RESTATED
Change
Previously
30 June 2018
Reported 30
June 2018
$
$
$
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Exploration and Evaluation Expenditure
-
(29,537,519)
29,537,519
Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
1,627,674
(1,627,674
Accumulated Losses
(44,449,275)
(27,909,845)
(19,144,053)
Going Concern
The interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019 is prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activity and the commercial realisation of the Group's assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.
The Group recorded a loss after tax of $1,467,650 for the half year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: Loss: 1,531,841)
and has experienced net operating and investing cash outflows of $1,637,681 (2018: $1,721,984) and continues to incur expenditure on its exploration projects drawing on its cash balances. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had $800,317 (30 June 2019: $1,298,952) in cash and cash equivalents.
During the period, the Company completed an underwritten Share Purchase Plan raising $1.25 million before costs. The Directors consider that additional funding will be required to enable the Group to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from the date of signing this financial report.
Such additional funding is potentially available from a number of sources including further capital raisings, sale of projects and managing cash flow in line with available funds. The Group's operations require the raising of capital on an on-going basis to fund its planned exploration program and to commercialize its projects.
However, due to the existence of the above financial conditions, there exists a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.
The Directors believe the Group will obtain sufficient funding from one or more of the funding opportunities detailed above to enable it to continue as a going concern and therefore that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.
New, Revised or Amending Accounting Standards and Interpretations Adopted
In the half-year ended 31 December 2019, the Directors have reviewed all of the new and revised Standards and Interpretations issued by the AASB that are relevant to the Group and effective for the half-year reporting periods beginning on or after 1 July 2019.
As a result of this review, the Directors have applied AASB 9 and AASB 15 from 1 July 2019.
AASB 9 Financial Instruments
AASB 9 replaces AASB 139 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement and makes changes to a number of areas including classification of financial instruments, measurement, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting model.
Financial instruments are classified as either held at amortised cost or fair value.
Financial instruments are carried at amortised cost if the business model concept can be satisfied.
All equity instruments are carried at fair value and the cost exemption under AASB 139 which was used where it was not possible to reliably measure the fair value of an unlisted entity has been removed.
Equity instruments which are non-derivative and not held for trading may be designated as fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). Previously classified available-for-sale investments, now carried at fair value are exempt from impairment testing and gains or loss on sale are no longer recognised in profit or loss.
The AASB 9 impairment model is based on expected loss at day 1 rather than needing evidence of an incurred loss, this is likely to cause earlier recognition of bad debt expenses. Most financial instruments held at fair value are exempt from impairment testing.
The Group has applied AASB 9 retrospectively with the effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, being 1 July 2019 and has elected not to restate comparative information. Accordingly, the information presented for 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2019 has not been restated.
There is no material impact to profit or loss or net assets on the adoption of this new standard in the current or comparative years.
AASB 15 Revenue from contracts with Customers
AASB 15 replaces AASB 118 Revenue and AASB 111 Construction Contracts and related interpretations and it applies to all revenue arising from contracts with customers, unless those contracts are in the scope of other standards.
AASB 15 establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognised, including in respect of multiple element arrangements. The core principle of AASB 15 is that it requires identification of discrete performance obligations within a transaction and associated transaction price allocation to these obligations, Revenue is recognised upon satisfaction of these performance obligations, which occur when control of goods or services is transferred, rather than on transfer of risks or rewards. Revenue received for a contract that includes a variable amount is subject to revised conditions for recognition, whereby it must be highly probable that no significant reversal of the variable component may occur when the uncertainties around its measurement are removed.
There is no material impact to profit or loss or net assets on the adoption of this new standard in the current or comparative years.
The Directors have also reviewed all of the new and revised Standards and Interpretations on issue not yet adopted that are relevant to the Group and effective for the half-year reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019.
As a result of this review, the Directors have determined that there is no material impact of the new and revised Standards and Interpretations in issue not yet adopted on the Group and therefore no material change is necessary to Group accounting policies.
NOTE 2
PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
Included in the statement of comprehensive income is an amount of $187,498 which relates to a tax refund for Research & Development (2018: $1,108,952).
NOTE 3
FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
31 Dec
30 Jun
2019
2019
$
$
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Listed equity securities - Investment in Blue Moon Zinc Corp.
201,226
-
Classification of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
The Group classifies its equity based financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income upon adoption of AASB 9. They are presented as current assets if they are expected to be sold within 12 months after the end of the reporting period; otherwise they are presented as non-current assets. Changes in the fair value of financial assets are recognised in other comprehensive income in the statement of profit or loss as applicable.
Amounts recognised in other comprehensive income
Changes in the fair values of financial assets at fair value have been recorded through other comprehensive income, representing a net loss of $133,929 for the period.
Fair value measurement of financial instruments
Financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value in the statement of financial position are grouped into three (3) levels of a fair value hierarchy. The three (3) levels are defined based on the observability of significant inputs to the measurement, as follows:
6 million options were issued to directors, Corey Nolan and John Anderson as part of their remuneration package.
6 million options expired unexercised on 28 April 2019.
Performance Rights
Performance Rights to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and 30 June
2019 are as follow:
Opening
Rights
Exercised/
Closing
Vested /
Grant date
Expiry Date
Note
Balance
Issued
Cancelled
Balance
Exercisable
1 July 2019
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2019
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
20 August 2018
20 August 2020
(i)
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
-
Opening
Rights
Exercised/
Closing
Vested /
Grant date
Expiry Date
Note
Balance
Issued
Cancelled
Balance
Exercisable
1 July 2018
30 June 2019
30 June 2019
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
20 August 2018
20 August 2020
(i)
-
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
-
2,000,000
-
On 20 August 2018, 2 million performance rights were granted to Corey Nolan and vest subject to meeting specific performance conditions as follows.
Tranche 1 - 800,000 Performance Rights in total vest upon satisfaction of a number of key performance indicators relating to the Platina Scandium Project. The Test Date for these 800,000 Performance Rights is 20 August 2020. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
Tranche 2 - 200,000 Performance Rights vest and convert into ordinary shares in the event that the Company's Shares trade at a daily VWAP of at least $0.25 for a consecutive period of at least 30 trading days commencing on 1 January 2019. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
Tranche 3 - 200,000 Performance Rights vest and convert into ordinary shares in the event that the Company's Shares trade at a daily VWAP of at least $0.50 for a consecutive period of at least 30 trading days commencing on 1 January 2020. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
Tranche 4 - 200,000 Performance Rights vest and convert into ordinary shares in the event that the Company acquires new projects into the portfolio. The Test Date for these 200,000 Performance Rights is 20 August 2020. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
Tranche 5 - 200,000 Performance Rights vest and convert into ordinary shares in the event that the Company unlocks value for the Skaergaard Project in Greenland. The Test Date for these 200,000 Performance Rights is 20 August 2020. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
Tranche 6 - 400,000 Performance Rights vest and convert into ordinary shares in the event that there is a change of control transaction which results in a value of not less than $150 million. The Test Date for these 400,000 Performance Rights is 20 August 2020. The Performance Rights remain unvested at balance date.
- Issue of options and performance rights to directors and key management personnel
63,160
253,847
Closing balance
615,619
552,459
The share-based payments reserve records items recognised as expenses on valuation of share options and performance rights.
NOTE 6
SEGMENT REPORTING
The Group operates predominately in mineral exploration with a focus on platinum group metals.
Segment Information
Identification of reportable segments
The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Board of Directors (chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and determining the allocation of resources.
The Group is managed primarily on the basis of geographical locations as these locations have notably different risk profiles and performance assessment criteria. Operating segments are therefore determined on the same basis.
Reportable segments disclosed are based on aggregating operating segments where the segments are considered to have similar economic characteristics and are similar with respect to any external regulatory requirements.
Basis of accounting for purposes of reporting by operating segments
(a) Accounting policies adopted
Unless stated otherwise, all amounts reported to the Board of Directors, being the chief decision makers with respect to operating segments, are determined in accordance with accounting policies that are consistent with those adopted in the annual financial statement of the Group.
There has been no change in the commitments and contingent liabilities since the last annual reporting date other than below:
In August 2019, the Company announced it will acquire up to a 70% interest in the Blue Moon Project by spending CAD
3.25 million over 18 months to earn 50% and CAD3.75 million over another 18 months to earn an additional 20%. Once the Company has earnt a 70% interest, expenditure is based on a contribute/dilute basis subject to Platina funding the first CAD5 million for both parties as a fully-refundable financing loan.
NOTE 8
EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE
No matters or circumstances have arisen since 31 December 2019, which has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.
19 | PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED ABN 25 119 007 939
Interim Financial Report 2019
Declaration by Directors
The directors of the Group declare that:
the financial statements and notes, as set out on pages 7 to 18 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and:
comply with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
give a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of the performance for the period ended on that date of the Group.
In the directors' opinion there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Group will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.
Corey Nolan
Managing Director
Brisbane, 12 March 2020
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Report on the half-year financial report
We have reviewed the accompanying interim financial report of Platina Resources Limited and controlled entities ("the Group'), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 Going Concern in the financial report, which indicates that the Company incurred loss after tax of $1,467,650 for the half year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: Loss: 1,531,841) and has experienced net operating and investing cash outflows of $1,637,681 (2018: $1,721,984) and continues to incur expenditure on its exploration projects drawing on its cash balances. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had $800,317 (30 June 2019: $1,298,952) in cash and cash equivalents. As stated in Note 1 Going Concern, the events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1 Going Concern, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Directors' Responsibility for the Financial Report
The directors of the Group are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the interim financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year period ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Platina Resources Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
A review of an interim financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS OF
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Conclusion
Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the interim financial report of Platina Resources Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year period ended on that date; and
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
Platina Resources Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:09 UTC